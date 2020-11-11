Lila J. McCulley

June 9, 1950 - Nov. 9, 2020

MINONK - Lila J. McCulley, 70, of Minonk, passed away at 11:51 on Monday November 9, 2020 at OSF St. James ER in Pontiac.

A private family service will be held at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Minonk. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Kinmundy, Illinois with a graveside service to be held at 2:30 PM on Friday November 13, 2020. Memorials may be given to the Minonk United Methodist Church, or to The Minonk Food Pantry.

Lila June Jones was born in Salem, Illinois on June 9, 1950, a daughter to James R. and Nelda Gray Jones. She married Russell McCulley. He survives.

Also surviving are her daughters: Lana (Kevin) Stimpert, Minonk; Stacy (Shane Bartik) McCulley, Champaign; two grandsons: Matthew and Garrick McCulley; step-granddaughter, Erica Stimpert; two brothers, Jim Jones, Kinmundy, IL, and Don (Hiromi) Jones, West Fayetteville, IN.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Nina (Mike) Berry, Springfield.

Lila was valedictorian of Kinmundy Alma High School. She received a B.S. in Education from EIU and M.S. in Education from Illinois State University. Lila taught at MDR and Fieldcrest schools for over 28 years. She was a member of the Minonk United Methodist Church, served as President of the United Methodist Women's group, was a Lay Representative at Annual Conference for several years, and has been the Communication Chairperson for Vermilion River District United Methodist Women. Lila was a member of Home Extension and a sister of Delta Kappa Gamma, Alpha Beta Chapter. She enjoyed serving others by assisting at the Minonk food pantry where she was also Secretary.

Online memories and condolences of Lila can be shared with her family at www.calvertmemorial.com