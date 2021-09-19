Lila Jane Riddle-McNees "Tudy"

Sept. 7, 1922 - Sept. 15, 2021

CLINTON - Lila Jane "Tudy" Riddle-McNees 99 of Clinton, IL passed away 5:25 PM September 15, 2021 at her family residence, Clinton, IL.

Services will be 11 AM Wednesday September 22, 2021 at the Wapella Christian Church, Wapella, IL with Joshua Gorrie officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be 9 - 11 AM at the church. The family has entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Wapella Christian Church or the Wapella Fire Department.

Lila was born September 7, 1922 in Clinton, IL the daughter of Lyle and Louise (Gorman) Crum. She married Glenn F. Riddle September 24, 1946. He passed away December 12, 1974. She later married John McNees. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children: Vic (Donna) Riddle, Wapella, IL; Sharon Riddle, Wapella, IL; grandchildren: Darci (Shanon) Newman, John Wheat, Justin (Nicole) Williams, Jacob (Mia) Riddle, and Colleen (Jim) Byrne; 13 great-grandchildren.

Tudy was preceded in death by her parents, son, Walter F. Riddle, and great-grandson, Blake Newman.

Tudy was a member of Wapella Christian Church, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the DeWitt County Extension. She enjoyed crafting, knitting, crocheting, and was a great cook.

