Lillie M. Duffie

April 15, 1917 - June 11, 2021

LEROY - Lillie M. Duffie, 104 of LeRoy, formerly of rural Lewistown, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Hospital in Normal.

She was born April 15, 1917 in Magnolia, AR, the daughter of Floyd G. and Lydia Belle (McCall) Campbell. She married Schuyler Blaine "Jack" Duffie on May 6, 1945 at Oglesby. He preceded her in death on April 30, 2007.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, and siblings: Vera Christley of Memphis, TN, Floybelle Bowen, Inus Phillips, and Clarence Campbell, all of Canton. Survivors include one son, Donald (Linda) Duffie of Maquoketa, IA; one daughter, Kay (David) McClelland of LeRoy; five grandchildren: Stacy (Andrew) Schiltz of rural Farmer City, Krista (Jonathan) Gwin of LeRoy, Jana (Alan Nievelt) McClelland of LeRoy, Trisha McClelland of Normal, and Barbara (Kevin) Duffie-Beasley of Normal; four great grandchildren: Ashley VanNote, Trevor Spires, Colton Nievelt, and Nathan Tessendorf; two step great grandchildren: Haley and Morgan Gwin; three great great grandchildren; and one step great great grandchild.

Lillie was a homemaker, working summers as a cook at Methodist Conference Grounds at Depler Springs, and often as a substitute cook at Lewistown Grade School. Lillie was a member for years of the Christian Church Quilters of Fulton County. Her love of life was found in the beautiful quilts she designed and made for her many relatives and friends, still piecing them together until the day she went to the hospital. She loved people and loved having guests to her home so she could visit and entertain. She took great pride in being able to still live in her own home alone until the end.

Cremation will be accorded. A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the Cuba Christian Church with Pastor Mike Arnett officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Interment of ashes will immediately follow the services at Oak Hill Cemetery at Lewistown. A future celebration of life will be held at the LeRoy Christian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cuba Christian Church or the LeRoy Christian Church as Lillie was a member of both. To view Lillie's life tribute video or to send condolences visit henrylange.com.