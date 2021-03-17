Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lillie Ann Moore
FUNERAL HOME
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home - Fairbury - Fairbury
100 W. Maple St.
Fairbury, IL

Lillie Ann Moore

Jan. 18, 1943 - March 16, 2021

FAIRBURY - Lillie Ann Moore, 78, of Fairbury, passed away at 2:00 a.m., March 16, 2021, at Heritage Health, Gibson City.

Her funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Forrest Apostolic Christian Church. Ministers of the church will be officiating. Burial will be in Forrest Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9:00-9:45 a.m., Thursday, March 18, 2021, also at the church.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Forrest Apostolic Christian Church.

Lillie was born January 18, 1943, in Fairbury, the daughter of George and Eulalia Hohulin Moore.

Surviving are her siblings: Lena (Gerald) Kestner of Forrest, Joe (Helen) Moore of Fairbury, and Mary Hinckleman of Pontiac.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Sarah Jane Moore and Susie Smock.

Lillie graduated from Illinois State Normal University with her master's degree. She taught in the Peoria School District.

She was a member of the Forrest Apostolic Christian Church.

An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 9:45a.m.
Forrest Apostolic Christian Church
27215 East 900 North Rd, Forrest, IL
Mar
18
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Forrest Apostolic Christian Church
27215 East 900 North Rd, Forrest, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home - Fairbury - Fairbury
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Duffy-Pils Memorial Home - Fairbury - Fairbury.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.