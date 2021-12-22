Menu
Linda Kay Ardoin
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Samart Funeral Home of Houma - Bayou Blue
635 Bayou Blue Road
Houma, LA

Linda Kay Ardoin

Feb. 25, 1952 - Dec. 04, 2021

GRAY, Louisiana - Linda Kay Ardoin, 69, of Gray, LA, born February 25, 1952, passed away on December 04, 2021.

Linda lived a fulfilling life as a mother, sister, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She loved her dogs, knitting, crocheting, doing crafts, butterflies, hummingbirds, and was an avid Nascar fan.

She is survived by her husband, James Randy Ardoin of Gray, LA; two sons: James Russel Devine of Thibodaux, LA, and Joseph Eugene Devine and wife Abile Devine of New Iberia, LA. Her mother, Dorothy M. Logue of Gray, LA; five sisters: Doris (Ricky) Lamb of Arkansas, Diana (Terry) LeBlanc of Dularge, LA, Peggy (Roger) Williams of Minden, LA, Melissa (Victor) Pendley of Leroy, IL, Pam (Joe) Denney of Leroy, IL; six grandchildren and eight great-grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her late husband, Ronald Eugene Devine; father, Merl Russel Mallicoat and David (Pops) Walter Logue; two sisters: Janet Zalneraits, Rose M. Barnett; and one brother, Tommy Russel Mallicoat.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Samart Funeral Home of Houma - Bayou Blue
