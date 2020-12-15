Linda J. Biehl

Oct. 20, 1953 - Dec. 12, 2020

McLEAN - Linda J. Biehl, 67, of McLean, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at her home, surrounded by loved ones.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Eminence Christian Church in rural Atlanta with Rev. Andy Maxwell officiating.

Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Burial will be at a later date in Mountjoy Cemetery, rural Armington.

Linda J. Garabrant was born on October 20, 1953 in Streator, the daughter of Rev. Richard V. and Irene McIntyre Garabrant. She was united in marriage with Steven Biehl on August 9, 1974. He survives.

She is also survived by her mother; four children: Tammy (Jim) Fiske, Lisa (Tim) McGhee, Danny (Cheree) Biehl, and Kenny (Shannon) Biehl; eleven grandchildren: Tabitha, Alanis, Hannah, Erin, Ricky, Jaicee, Allana, Alex, Savanah, Austin, and Dayton; two sisters: Marcia (Gary) Eckstein and Janet (Gilbert, III) Turner; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Linda graduated from the Unity High School in Tolono, IL. She worked for Illinois Wesleyan University as a Telecommunication Specialist and retired after 41 years in 2019.

She was a member of the McLean United Methodist Church where she was the pianist for over 30 years and was on multiple boards for her church. She was also the president of the Sonshine Daycare board for many years.

Linda was strong, brave, kind, loving, caring, and funny. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mom, and mama anyone could ask for. She has always had a place at the table for anyone that stopped by. Her door was open to everyone. Her grandchildren were her hobby and she loved them with her whole heart. She also loved to travel to Branson, MO - that was her home away from home.

Memorials may be made to the Sonshine Day Care Center in McLean or the McLean United Methodist Church.

Final arrangements entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.