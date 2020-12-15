Menu
Linda J. Biehl
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Quiram-Peasley Funeral Homes - Atlanta
202 NW Vine Street
Atlanta, IL

Linda J. Biehl

Oct. 20, 1953 - Dec. 12, 2020

McLEAN - Linda J. Biehl, 67, of McLean, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at her home, surrounded by loved ones.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Eminence Christian Church in rural Atlanta with Rev. Andy Maxwell officiating.

Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Burial will be at a later date in Mountjoy Cemetery, rural Armington.

Linda J. Garabrant was born on October 20, 1953 in Streator, the daughter of Rev. Richard V. and Irene McIntyre Garabrant. She was united in marriage with Steven Biehl on August 9, 1974. He survives.

She is also survived by her mother; four children: Tammy (Jim) Fiske, Lisa (Tim) McGhee, Danny (Cheree) Biehl, and Kenny (Shannon) Biehl; eleven grandchildren: Tabitha, Alanis, Hannah, Erin, Ricky, Jaicee, Allana, Alex, Savanah, Austin, and Dayton; two sisters: Marcia (Gary) Eckstein and Janet (Gilbert, III) Turner; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Linda graduated from the Unity High School in Tolono, IL. She worked for Illinois Wesleyan University as a Telecommunication Specialist and retired after 41 years in 2019.

She was a member of the McLean United Methodist Church where she was the pianist for over 30 years and was on multiple boards for her church. She was also the president of the Sonshine Daycare board for many years.

Linda was strong, brave, kind, loving, caring, and funny. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mom, and mama anyone could ask for. She has always had a place at the table for anyone that stopped by. Her door was open to everyone. Her grandchildren were her hobby and she loved them with her whole heart. She also loved to travel to Branson, MO - that was her home away from home.

Memorials may be made to the Sonshine Day Care Center in McLean or the McLean United Methodist Church.

Final arrangements entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Eminence Christian Church
Atlanta, IL
Dec
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Eminence Christian Church
Atlanta, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please accept my condolences. Linda was such a nice person with a great laugh. For 27 years she was a wonderful colleague. A great asset at IWU who will be missed. --Nancy Sultan
Nancy Sultan
December 16, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear this news. Linda was a wonderful, warm person with infinite patience for my seemingly-endless questions at work. She took on an independent project for me when I was new at IWU 35 years ago, and we got to be friends through that. For all of these years, she has been a steadfast support and a caring, funny, understanding person whose wisdom was invaluable to me and, I'm sure, to others. The world was a better place for her having been in it. You have my deepest sympathies.
Kathleen OGorman
December 15, 2020
She was a sweet person and helped me anytime I needed something. I had the privilege to chat with her about her grandkids.
Manori Perera
December 15, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results