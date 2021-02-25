Linda Jo Harrold

March 26, 1947 - Feb. 18, 2021

CLINTON - Linda Jo Harrold, 73, of Clinton, IL passed away at 7:49 AM, February 18, 2021 at her family residence, Clinton, IL.

Visitation will be 9:30 – 11:00 AM Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with services following at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with Steve Evans officiating. A private burial will be at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL.

Memorials may be directed to the Wapella Christian Church or to the Little Galilee Christian Assembly Camp.

Linda was born March 26, 1947 in Clinton, IL, the daughter of Myron L. and Lucille (McCubbin) Storey. They both preceded her in death. Linda married Scott C. Harrold on January 12, 1969 in Wapella, IL. He survives.

Scott and Linda have three children: Brian (Monica) of Whiting, IN; Greg (Julie) of Clinton, IL; and Brad of Sturgeon Bay, WI. All survive as well as one grandson, Dylan, three step-granddaughters, and four step-great grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters: Pat (Bob) Carter of Tolono, IL and Deanna (Tom) Langley of Mt. Vernon, WA and one brother, David (Susie) Storey of Lincoln, IL.

Linda graduated from Wapella High School in 1965 and Burnham School of Nursing (Champaign, IL) in 1968. She began her nursing career in Brokaw Hospital (now Carle BroMenn) in Normal, IL. During her career she also worked as office nurse for Doctor Herman Meltzer (the doctor who delivered her as a baby). She finished her career at the Dr. John Warner Hospital (now Warner Hospital and Health Services) in their Family Medicine Clinic, which she helped to establish as the Rural Health Center. She retired in 2012.

Linda's greatest joy, besides her faith, her family, and her work taking care of others, was the opportunity and privilege to sing with the gospel music group "The Joynotes".

