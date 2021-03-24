Linda Irene Heintzman

Sept. 5, 1956 - March 21, 2021

LEXINGTON - Linda Irene Heintzman, 64, of Lexington, died comfortably on Sunday March 21, 2021 at 5:21 p.m. at her home surrounded by family.

Cremation rites were accorded and will be no services at this time. The family will have a celebration of life, at the Lexington Community Center once it is safer to do so. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Lexington at a later date. Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Linda was born September 5, 1956 in Bloomington, the daughter of Burl and Bernadine Adron Grimsley. She married Fredrick Heintzman on February 14, 1975 in Bloomington. After their marriage, she and her husband moved to Lexington, after buying her grandparents' home to raise the children they hoped to have.

She is survived by her husband Fredrick Heintzman; two sons: Thomas (Jennifer) Heintzman, Williamsville; Timothy (Emily) Heintzman, Bloomington; and one daughter, Angela Heintzman of Bloomington; one brother, Richard (Donita) Grimsley, Lexington, one sister, Patti Kemp, Vero Beach, Florida; and three grandchildren: Louis, Joseph and Brody Roberts. She was preceded in death by her parents, Burl and Bernadine Grimsley; one step brother Robert Grimsley, of Lexington; and her father-in-law Harold Heintzman, of Oceanside, CA.

Linda was a graduate of Bloomington High School and was employed at the Lexington Public Library for a few years, then later at Lexington Public Schools as a librarian for 24 years, before retiring in June of 2015. She was a member of Church of Christ Uniting in Lexington.

Linda volunteered to help with many activities in Lexington: teaching Bible School, helping with Boy Scouts, Girl Scout troops, as well as being a devoted football, volleyball, baseball, and softball mom. She was also a dedicated volunteer and Board Member of Lexington Genealogy and Historical Society for over 25 years.

Memorials may be made to Lexington School Library.