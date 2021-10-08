Linda S. Killough

Feb. 24, 1941 - Oct. 5, 2021

CLINTON - Linda S. Killough, 80 of Clinton, IL passed away 8:46 a.m. October 5, 2021 at Henry and Jane Vonderlieth Living Center, Mt. Pulaski, IL.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 8, 2021 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Pastor Darrell Howard officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to Second Chance Pet Adoption.

Linda was born February 24, 1941 in Clinton, IL, the daughter of Lester Fink and Evelyn (Cobb) Butram. She married, John Allen Killough September 6, 1959 in Clinton, IL. He passed away July 15, 2004.

Survivors include her children: Deborah (Mark) Haas, Clinton, IL, and Mark Killough, Clinton, IL; grandchildren: Lizabeth Haas, Clinton, IL, and Blake Haas, Clinton, IL, along with her close cousins and beloved dog, Abby.

She was preceded in death by her parents; step father, Richard Butram; and daughter, Stephanie Killough.

The family would like to thank the Henry and Jane Vonderlieth Living Center and Kindred Hospice for their amazing care and compassion.