Linda L. Karr

Nov. 10, 1950 - Nov. 27, 2020

SAUNEMIN - Linda L. Karr, 70 of Saunemin, IL died Friday November 27, 2020 at 8:19 AM at her residence.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a visitation will be held on Saturday December 5, 2020 at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac from Noon until 1:30 PM. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and masks will be required. Memorials in Linda's name may be made to Wounded Warrior Project. Inurment will be held at a later date in Long Point Cemetery, rural Wapella, IL.

Linda was born on November 10, 1950 in Pontiac, IL a daughter of Martin Theodore and Madonna (Levitt) Thompson II. She married Ronald H. Karr on December 24, 1969 in Saybrook, IL. He survives in Saunemin, IL. Also surviving is one son: Jean Karr of Saunemin, IL; one daughter: Heather M. Karr of Madison, WI; two grandchildren: Nia Burcar and Greggory Burcar; two sisters: Pat Reiners of Waukesha, WI and Bonnie Brewer of Kankakee, IL; one brother: Martin Theodore Thompson III of Merced, CA. Linda was preceded in death by one daughter: Dawn Renee Burcar.

Linda was educated in Pontiac schools and graduated from Flamingo Beauty School in Bloomington, IL. She was a waitress at the Old Log Cabin in Pontiac.

