Linda K. Scalf

April 27, 1951 - Dec. 7, 2021

DANVERS - Linda K. Scalf, 70, of Danvers, IL, passed away at 10:36 AM on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at her home. We can be confident that she has now joined her family on the other side because of the way she lived her life.

Following Linda's wishes, she will be cremated, and her ashes will be mixed with her beloved husband Richard G. Scalf's so they can rest together. Graveside services will be arranged in the spring at the Rutland Cemetery near Rutland, IL. Graveside services notification will be posted at that time. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Toluca is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born April 27, 1951, in St. Mary's Hospital, Streator, IL. Linda was the youngest of eleven children and the first of her siblings to be born in a hospital. She was born of goodly parents, Lloyd and Edna (Benton) McClenning. Linda attended a one room schoolhouse for three years after which she attended the new Otter Creek-Hyatt Grade School. She graduated from Streator High School and then graduated nursing school in Peoria in 1971. After waiting for her love to return from being a medic in the Vietnam War, Linda and Rick G. Scalf were married on June 30, 1973, in the old Baptist Church just outside Streator, where Rick's father was the preacher.

Rick was eventually afflicted with an illness attributed to his service in the war and only the sensitive, loving care of Linda, allowed him to stay amongst us for many years. This, however, took all of Linda's time and attention, but she would not have done his care any other way.

Linda had five brothers and three sisters that preceded her in death. Two of Linda's sisters survive her, Mary McClenning, of Oglesby and Samantha (McClenning) Bailey of Streator.

Linda was always taking good care of the people around her, and she had a sweet compassionate soul. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family.