Linda K. Scalf
1951 - 2022
Linda K. Scalf

April 27, 1951 - December 7, 2021

DANVERS - Linda K. Scalf, 70, of Danvers, IL, passed away peacefully in her home on December 7, 2021.

Following Linda's wishes, she was cremated, and her ashes are now mixed with her beloved husband Richard G. Scalf's so they can rest together. Graveside services will be at 11:30 AM, on Saturday April 2, 2022, at the Rutland Cemetery, Rutland, IL. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Toluca is handling arrangements.

Born April 27, 1951, in St. Mary's Hospital, Streator, IL. Linda was the youngest of eleven children and the first of her siblings to be born in a hospital. She was born of Godly parents, Lloyd Basil, and Edna (Benton) McClenning. Linda attended a one room schoolhouse for three-years after which she attended the new Otter Creek-Hyatt Grade School. She graduated from Streator High School, and then graduated nursing school in 1971. After waiting for her love to return from being a medic in the Vietnam War, Linda and Rick G. Scalf were married on June 30, 1973.

Five brothers, and three sisters preceded her in death. Two of Linda's sisters survive her, Mary McClenning, of Oglesby, IL, and Samantha Bailey of Streator, IL.

Linda was always taking good care of the people around her. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family. Online condolences may be directed to her family at calvertmemorial.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Rutland Cemetery
Rutland, IL
