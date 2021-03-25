Menu
Linda Lou Wheeler Koets
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021

Linda Lou Wheeler Koets

March 22, 1943 - Jan. 14, 2021

WESLACO, Texas - Linda Lou Wheeler Koets, age 77, went to be with her savior Jesus Christ on January 14, 2021. She was born March 22, 1943 in Momence, Illinois, the daughter of Howard and Eva Wheeler.

Linda grew up in Momence where she graduated from Momence Community High School. She then attended Olivet Nazarene College with Masters degrees in Early Childhood Education and Music Education. For her music degree, she became fluent at playing most instruments in the band and orchestra.

After marrying Duane Koets, Linda taught elementary school and led many church choirs. Her family and music were her great loves. She was always active in church. She excelled at piano, vocal, and flute performing and teaching. They lived in Georgia, Indiana, Missouri, and spent many years in Illinois while teaching and serving.

Linda and Duane started as Winter Texans in 1996 and retired soon after in Weslaco, Texas, in a beautiful apartment in John Knox Village. For many years, Linda provided music at weekly worship services.

Linda is survived by husband, Duane Koets; son, Scott and granddaughter, Ava Koets; son, James and wife, Fran Koets; grandson, Mario; and great grandson, Mario II; brother, Ralph Wheeler and wife, Mary; brother-in-law, Gary Koets and wife, Mary; sister-in-law, Beverly Hendron and husband, Skip; sister-in-law, Phyllis Garvey.

A memorial service will be held 2PM Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Ashkum United Methodist Church with Rev. Robert Klecan presiding. Graveside services will follow at the Danforth cemetery.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Ashkum United Methodist Church
IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I Loved working with Linda at Pontiac Bible Church School. She was so diligent and creative. She could get so much music from students. Indeed, she was a friend and delightful team member.
Dr. Frank Beaty
Friend
March 19, 2022
Duane, Scott, James and all of Linda´s family; I was so sad to hear of Linda´s death. She was a talented woman with a deep faith and deep love for family. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Nancy Koets Dayton, Ohio
Nancy Koets
Friend
June 20, 2021
We were saddened to learn of Linda's passing. Our sympathy to Duane and the family.
Ron and Cathy Ferme Duehr
March 30, 2021
Dear Duane, Scott and James, I was stunned to read Linda's obituary in today's paper. May our Lord be very near you. We always cherished her friendship and participation in the beginning of Pontiac Christian School. She was such a delightful partner and blessing. Frank and Judie Beaty
Frank Beaty
March 25, 2021
So sorry to hear about Linda's passing. You were a great addition to Chatsworth, and I have many fond memories of those years. Thinking of you and your family.
Tammy (Bryant) Durand
March 25, 2021
