Lindsey R. McCombs
1998 - 2021
BORN
1998
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beck Memorial Home
209 E Grove St
Bloomington, IL

Lindsey R. McCombs

Dec. 30, 1998 - Sept. 24, 2021

GRIDLEY - Lindsey R. McCombs, 22, of Gridley, IL, passed away at 10:45 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

Lindsey was born December 30, 1998 in Bloomington, IL. She is survived by her mother, Rachel Tarvin; her father David Nelson; step father Phill Tarvin; four brothers: Daniel Nelson, Drew Nelson, David Nelson, Jr. and Lewis Fishel; step brother and sister: Abby and Ethan; grandparents: James McCombs and Dennis Fishel; step grandparents: Malcom and JoAnne; great-grandparents: Laura and John Fishel and LaVonne McCombs.

She was preceded in death by grandmother: Rebekah McCombs; brother: Dale Nelson; step siblings: Heather Nelson and Dustin Nelson; and uncle Todd Fishel.

There will be a celebration of life at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Full Gospel Evangelistic Center, Lincoln, IL. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date. Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington is handling the arrangements. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Memorials may be made to the Mental Health Association.

Lindsey had such a beautiful smile and always tried to make people laugh. She will be missed by all.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.beckmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Full Gospel Evangelistic Center
Lincoln, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Beck Memorial Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
We loved you since the day we met you. Our prayers are with you and family. Sending guardian angels for strength
Moms with Tats family
Friend
October 2, 2021
Beautiful girl you were a very very bright person. You are loved and missed wish I would of had more time with you I will cherish our amazing make up n colorful conversations I love you fly high baby girl fly high n tell your bother hello from all of us watch down on us. You will always be my cousin!!!
Gypsy Jones
Family
September 30, 2021
Alway's LOVED & MISSED YOU BEAUTIFUL ANGEL LINDSEY! RIP SWEET ANGEL
JULIE Revis
Friend
September 30, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Taylor (Bella) is missing her and their chats. I know she will be missed by many people. R.I.P. Lindsey
Andrea Lancaster
Friend
September 29, 2021
Lindsey sweet girl Rip. Fly high.prayers to the family. With love aunt Debbie aka ( aunt rod)
Deb Bragonier
Family
September 29, 2021
