Lindsey R. McCombs

Dec. 30, 1998 - Sept. 24, 2021

GRIDLEY - Lindsey R. McCombs, 22, of Gridley, IL, passed away at 10:45 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

Lindsey was born December 30, 1998 in Bloomington, IL. She is survived by her mother, Rachel Tarvin; her father David Nelson; step father Phill Tarvin; four brothers: Daniel Nelson, Drew Nelson, David Nelson, Jr. and Lewis Fishel; step brother and sister: Abby and Ethan; grandparents: James McCombs and Dennis Fishel; step grandparents: Malcom and JoAnne; great-grandparents: Laura and John Fishel and LaVonne McCombs.

She was preceded in death by grandmother: Rebekah McCombs; brother: Dale Nelson; step siblings: Heather Nelson and Dustin Nelson; and uncle Todd Fishel.

There will be a celebration of life at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Full Gospel Evangelistic Center, Lincoln, IL. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date. Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington is handling the arrangements. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Memorials may be made to the Mental Health Association.

Lindsey had such a beautiful smile and always tried to make people laugh. She will be missed by all.

