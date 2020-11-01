Lise Christine Neave

May 27, 1961 - Oct. 25, 2020

FAIRFIELD BAY, Arkansas - Lise Christine Neave, 59, of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas, (previously Lexington, Illinois) lost her battle with cancer on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She was born May 27, 1961 in Columbia, Missouri the youngest child and only daughter of Niels C. Nielsen and Barbara (Shipley) Nielsen. The family moved to Illinois when she was young.

Lise attended Lexington schools, participating in music and cheer-leading programs. After graduating in 1979 she attended nursing school and Western Illinois University. It was when she was in Macomb, that she met through friends, a young sailor, her future husband, Michael Neave. They were married in Lexington on October 27th 1984.

Lise accompanied Michael during his naval career from Texas to Maryland and Virginia as she continued to work in health care at various clinics and nursing homes. Her son, Christian was born in Texas and her daughter, Elise was born in Virginia.

After retiring from the Navy, they relocated to Fairfield Bay where Lise continued to work in the care of seniors at nursing homes and home health care. She became a fixture at the VFW for karaoke. She would belt out her favorites to an appreciative audience that would come just to hear Lise. Michael had the karaoke bug and they performed many duets.

Those mourning her loss and cherishing her memory are her mother, Barbara Nielsen; husband, Michael Neave both at Fairfield Bay, her children: Christian Neave and Elise Edwards; siblings: Erik and Karl Nielsen; grandchildren: Braylen and Jackson Neave, Tyler and Jason Flournoy, Finley Neave, Avery and Heston Edwards, as well as numerous cousins; nieces and nephews and the whole Fairfield Bay community.

Lise was preceded in death by her father, Niels Nielsen and her grandparents, Marius and Elise (Christensen) Nielsen and Max and Mildred (Bagge) Shipley.

A memorial service is scheduled for November 14, 2020 at the Lexington Baptist Church, Clinton, Arkansas. To sign Lise's online guestbook, please go to www.clintonfuneralservice.com