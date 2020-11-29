Lloyd Charles "Charlie" Young

Aug. 31, 1929 - Nov. 26, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Lloyd Charles "Charlie" Young, 91 of Bloomington, Illinois passed away at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington on Thursday, November 26, 2020 of Covid 19. A private memorial service will be held for both Charlie and Mary Young at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Pastor Brian Goke will officiate. Military rites will be accorded at the funeral home by active duty Air Force. Internment will be at St. John's Lutheran Church Columbarium, Bloomington, IL

Charlie was born August 31, 1929 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was a member of the Roosevelt High School class of 1947. After 20 years of service, he retired from the United States Air Force as a Command Pilot with the rank of Major. He served a tour of duty in Korea and two tours of duty in Japan that included periods of service in Viet Nam. He received many awards and decorations during his military service, the most notable being the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal, and USAF Commendation Medal. Charlie enjoyed a second career flying scheduled and charter flights for Britt Airways. After his second retirement he volunteered as a driver for Scott Health and Faith in Action in Bloomington. In 2012 he participated in the Central Illinois Honor Flight to Washington D.C. with his son Greg as his guardian.

Charlie married Mary Ann Barlindhaug on May 12, 1955 in Minneapolis. She preceded him in death on November 13, 2020. He is survived by one son: Gregory Allen (Joanne) Young, Cedar Rapids, IA; two daughters: Amy Young Davis, Palatine, IL and Carrie Ann (Brian) Hymer, Bloomington; five grandchildren: Emily Mary (Reed) Jaksich, Eugene, OR, Jordan Charles Young, Los Angeles, CA, Charlie Ray (Caitlin) Davis, Ft. Riley, KS, Hannah Grace Davis, Claire Young Davis both of Palatine, IL; three great-grandsons: Aiden Davis, Parker Jaksich, Mason Davis; two great-granddaughters: Cora Jaksich and Charlotte Davis; and his sister-in-law, Beverly McGill of Lenexa, KS.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Erna Young, and one sister, Phyllis Hornberger.

In lieu of flowers Charlie would like memorials to be made to The Wounded Warrior Project or the Community Cancer Center.

Charlie was a strong, vibrant person with a wonderful sense of humor who lived life to the fullest. He will be greatly missed.

For anyone interested the funeral will be recorded and may viewed at www.calvertmemorial.com select the obituary tab and select Mary & Charlie's name and click on "Tribute Wall"

