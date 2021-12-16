Menu
Lloyd John Schwarting
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Lloyd John Schwarting

Oct. 18, 1941 - Dec. 11, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Lloyd John Schwarting, 80, of Bloomington, passed away at St. Clara's Rehab and Senior Center in Lincoln on Saturday December 11, 2021, at 11:59 a.m.

There will be a visitation for Lloyd on Sunday December 19, 2021, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. There will also be a visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 20, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Williamsburg, IA, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery next to the church. Reverend Chuck Bahn will officiate.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Lloyd was born in rural Williamsburg, IA, on October 18, 1941, to Anton and Erna Von Wiehe Schwarting. He married Marie Timmerman on June 2, 1961, in Newhall, IA. She survives. He is also survived by two children: Michael (April) Schwarting of Jackson, MO, Michele (Mark) Malon of Wauconda, IL; three grandchildren: Christopher Malon, Andrew Schwarting and Caitlin Malon; two sisters: Rita (Doug) Borer of Wheat Ridge, CO, Ruby (George) Hodge of Johnstown, CO; and his brother-in-law, Dale Finley of Williamsburg, IA. He was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Finley.

Lloyd was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington. He enjoyed woodworking, football, fishing, and golfing. He worked nearly fifty years for Growmark Corporation in Bloomington. He retired in 2006, as the Plant Food Procurement and Distribution Manager.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran School in Bloomington or a charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 16, 2021.
I had a business relationship with Lloyd during an extended period as representative for Potashcorp. I always looked forward to visiting with Lloyd on business and he became a valued partner and friend. RIP!
John McDill
Work
December 19, 2021
