Lois J. Mourlam Batterton

July 8, 1936 - Dec. 14, 2021

COLFAX - Lois J. Mourlam Batterton, 85, of Colfax, died Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in Morrison.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 27, 2021, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax. A private funeral will be held at her home and burial will be in Wiley Cemetery, Colfax.

The family suggests memorials may be given to Saybrook Christian Church.

Lois was born on July 8, 1936, in Woodstock, IA, to George and Mayme (Peck) Mourlam. She attended St. Paul Bible College in St. Paul, MN, and Barat College in Lake Forrest, receiving a Bachelor's Degree in Education. On August 1, 1982, she married Gerald L. Batterton in Colfax. After marrying, she opened a childcare business in her home, which she had for 25 years. Lois enjoyed gardening.

Survivors include on daughter, Denise Batterton of Morrison; one son, Alan (Marci) Batterton of Colfax; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one sister, JoAnn (Eddie) Masters of Fremont, NE; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald; one sister, Sharon K Horney; one brother, Richard Mourlam.

Lois was a member of the Saybrook Cristian Church.

