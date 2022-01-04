Lois M. Cole

Aug. 21, 1925 - Dec. 28, 2021

ROBERTS - Lois M. Cole, 96, of Roberts peacefully passed away at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Piper City Rehab & Living Center.

Visitation will be held 10:00-11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Micah Klemme officiating. Burial will be in Lyman Township Cemetery in Roberts. Memorial contributions may be made to the Roberts-Melvin Fire Department.

Lois was born August 21, 1925 in Roberts a daughter of Robert and Emma (Knockenmuss) Madden. She married Charles M. Cole on November 17, 1945 in TX. He preceded her in death on October 13, 2001.

She is survived by a son Larry (Cheri) Cole of Roberts; and a daughter-in-law Jeanette Cole of Shirley; five grandchildren: Teresa, Bryan, Tony, Tammy and Jason; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two grandsons: Chad and Terry Lee, Jr., a son Terry, Sr., a brother Lloyd and sister Jessica.

Lois enjoyed being a part of the Happy Hens Social Club and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was a quiet and loving lady that will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

Online condolences can be shared at www.rosenbaumfh.com.