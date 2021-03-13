Menu
Lois Mae Jacobs
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beck Memorial Home
209 E Grove St
Bloomington, IL

Lois Mae Jacobs

May 22, 1934 – March 8, 2021

NORMAL – Lois M. Jacobs, 86, of Normal went home to be with the Lord at 10:50 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

There will be a graveside service for Lois on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Lexington Cemetery, Pastor Scott Boerckel officiating. This service is open to those who wish to attend. Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Lois was born May 22, 1934 in Colfax to Riley and Goldie Thompson Batterton. She married Dannie Jacobs July 28, 1956 at Grace EUB Church in Bloomington. She is survived by her husband; her son, Bruce; her daughter, Lori; a granddaughter, Kaitlan, all of Normal; and a brother, Gerald (Lois), of Colfax. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother and sister-in-law, Elmo and Edna Batterton.

Lois graduated from Octavia High School and studied Nursing at Mennonite School of Nursing. She worked at Fruin Clinic in Normal and State Farm before becoming a homemaker.

Lois was a member of East White Oak Bible Church in Carlock, where she served as an AWANA leader and was active for many years with the Ladies Mission Circle, Senior Saints, and small group Bible study. Memorial contributions may be made to the church.

Lois especially enjoyed her coffee group "with the girls" which met at Times Past Inn for many years. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.beckmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Lexington Cemetery
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Beck Memorial Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dannie, so sorry for your loss, will keep you in our prayers.
Bob and Marilyn Moore
March 14, 2021
Dear Danny, Although it's been many years since I've seen you, I still have happy memories of our times at Grace EUB. I know you were especially close to Roger and Louise Atkinson, Danny, and now they're gone and so is Lois. I'm sorry for you, and your family, but happy for them. They're together in heaven, and most of all with Jesus. God is here with you, and I pray you feel His comfort and strength. Sincerely, Marj Stone-Greenlee
Marj Stone-Greenlee
March 14, 2021
