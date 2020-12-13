Menu
Lois J. Mills
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL

Lois J. (Rademacher Asper) Mills

Oct. 20, 1939 - Dec. 1, 2020

BLOOMINGTON / OREGON, Wisconsin - Lois J. (Rademacher Asper) Mills, formerly of Bloomington, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020 at Beehive Homes in Oregon, WI, on what would have been her and Fred Mills 46th wedding anniversary.

Born to Martin Rademacher and Annabelle (Hrabik Rademacher) Swanfelt on October 20, 1939, Lois spent her formative years in Gilman, IL. She attended Illinois State Normal University, receiving a Masters Degree in Education. Lois taught at Metcalf Elementary School in Normal IL, and then joined the Department of Curriculum and Instruction at Illinois State University. Lois also worked as a Legislative Aide to both State Representative Gordon Ropp and Senator John Maitland.

Throughout her career, Lois influenced many future teachers, and was an advocate for so many causes including her work with Leadership Illinois, Illinois State Alumni Association, and Women of Distinction to name a few.

Lois was a lady of great faith and cared dearly for her church family at First Christian Church in Bloomington, where she was an active member prior to her move to Wisconsin. She valued how First Christian provided so many opportunities to deepen and live out her faith, and encouraged others to find their way.

Without question Lois' greatest love was her family. She is survived by her children, Randy (Penny) Asper, Towanda, IL, Sue (Dave) Koch, Oregon, WI, Todd Asper, Bloomington, IL, Mick (Jody) Mills, Hudson, IL, Mollie (Tom) Cole, Palatine, IL, Merre Vandegraft, Gainesville, GA, and Shondra (Todd) Boring, Houston TX. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sister, Carol (Burley) Bargmann, Gilman, and sisters-in-law: Sally (Bob O'Dell) Rademacher, Nashville, TN and Jane Rademacher, Mission, KS. As well as many nieces and nephews.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband Fred, her parents, son Mark Mills, her son in law Steve Vandegraft, grandson Isaac Brown, her great-granddaughter Hope Moorman, her brothers Marty and Pete Rademacher, and first husband Orville "Pat" Asper.

Lois loved living at Lake Bloomington and cherished all the wonderful relationships that she and Fred forged over the years. The tight knit community meant so much to both of them. A very special thank you to Jack Penn, who was such a huge support to our family. He helped to make it possible for her to stay in her home until she was no longer able. She and Fred also treasured their Florida "snowbird" community, always looking forward to re-connecting with everyone each January.

Despite health issues Lois faced the past few years, you would always find her smiling and joyful, just as she lived her life. Many know that one of her favorite songs was 'You Are My Sunshine', and undoubtably she was definitely ours.

A private burial service was held due to the current COVID restrictions. A Celebration of Life will be planned when it is deemed safe to gather and rejoice in the joy that Lois brought to us all. Details will be published as soon as possible. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences and memories of Lois may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruesmtan.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mrs. Asper was my kindergarten teacher. She was the BEST teacher a child was lucky to have. I´m VERY sorry for your loss, when I saw the obituary online I couldn´t help but not to do so. She knew me as Ellen Bloomquist but now my married name is Elliott
Ellen Bloomquist
March 11, 2022
We were neighbors of Lois and Fred when they lived on Rhodes Road. Fred did a water color of our home for Kurts 50th birthday. When Lois was working at ISU she would invite students to their home and include our family of 3 sons, giving the students an opportunity to ask questions and interact with us as a family unit. They were great neighbors with a busy household. It has been a month since Lois passed and we know you miss her greatly already. You have our deepest sympathy.
Kurt and Joyce Moser
January 14, 2021
I have such wonderful memories of out Leadership Illinois experience. RIP Lois Mills.
Judy Judy
December 17, 2020
Our condolences from the Vandegraft family in Illinois. So very sorry for your loss. May Lois now rest in peace along side Fred.
Brenda Garrett (Vandegraft)
December 16, 2020
My sympathies to the entire family. I cherish my memories of her over the decades.
Sue Tuchel Petruska
December 14, 2020
Lois and Fred Mills have been such dear friends. I have no doubt that Fred was the first one greeting Lois in heaven. So many wonderful memories of Lois and Fred. During the holidays my wife Lisa and I would go to their Lake Bloomington House and mail out Fred's specially made Christmas Ornaments for Lee Daniels. Lois and Fred also adopted my niece Jill to live with them for a year while she was going to ISU. Lisa worked with Lois at Senator Maitland's Office and I worked with Lois at the ISU Alumni Office. Lois and Fred truly made a difference in the lives of so many people. We will cherish the memories of Lois and Fred!
Dan Wagner
December 14, 2020
Our condolences to the family. We have many fond memories of both she and Fred - especially their love and loyalty to ISU.
Carol and Bob Morris
December 13, 2020
Our sincere sympathy. Lois and Fred were always such inspiration to all they met.
Mike and Julie Robinson
December 13, 2020
My husband Rollie served on the Alumni Board with Lois. We enjoyed several get together with Lois and Fred at their Lake Bloomington home. She was a special lady and I was grateful to have met her. Sorry for your loss. Keep her close with al the wonderful memories.
Mary Mercer
December 13, 2020
