Lois J. (Rademacher Asper) Mills

Oct. 20, 1939 - Dec. 1, 2020

BLOOMINGTON / OREGON, Wisconsin - Lois J. (Rademacher Asper) Mills, formerly of Bloomington, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020 at Beehive Homes in Oregon, WI, on what would have been her and Fred Mills 46th wedding anniversary.

Born to Martin Rademacher and Annabelle (Hrabik Rademacher) Swanfelt on October 20, 1939, Lois spent her formative years in Gilman, IL. She attended Illinois State Normal University, receiving a Masters Degree in Education. Lois taught at Metcalf Elementary School in Normal IL, and then joined the Department of Curriculum and Instruction at Illinois State University. Lois also worked as a Legislative Aide to both State Representative Gordon Ropp and Senator John Maitland.

Throughout her career, Lois influenced many future teachers, and was an advocate for so many causes including her work with Leadership Illinois, Illinois State Alumni Association, and Women of Distinction to name a few.

Lois was a lady of great faith and cared dearly for her church family at First Christian Church in Bloomington, where she was an active member prior to her move to Wisconsin. She valued how First Christian provided so many opportunities to deepen and live out her faith, and encouraged others to find their way.

Without question Lois' greatest love was her family. She is survived by her children, Randy (Penny) Asper, Towanda, IL, Sue (Dave) Koch, Oregon, WI, Todd Asper, Bloomington, IL, Mick (Jody) Mills, Hudson, IL, Mollie (Tom) Cole, Palatine, IL, Merre Vandegraft, Gainesville, GA, and Shondra (Todd) Boring, Houston TX. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sister, Carol (Burley) Bargmann, Gilman, and sisters-in-law: Sally (Bob O'Dell) Rademacher, Nashville, TN and Jane Rademacher, Mission, KS. As well as many nieces and nephews.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband Fred, her parents, son Mark Mills, her son in law Steve Vandegraft, grandson Isaac Brown, her great-granddaughter Hope Moorman, her brothers Marty and Pete Rademacher, and first husband Orville "Pat" Asper.

Lois loved living at Lake Bloomington and cherished all the wonderful relationships that she and Fred forged over the years. The tight knit community meant so much to both of them. A very special thank you to Jack Penn, who was such a huge support to our family. He helped to make it possible for her to stay in her home until she was no longer able. She and Fred also treasured their Florida "snowbird" community, always looking forward to re-connecting with everyone each January.

Despite health issues Lois faced the past few years, you would always find her smiling and joyful, just as she lived her life. Many know that one of her favorite songs was 'You Are My Sunshine', and undoubtably she was definitely ours.

A private burial service was held due to the current COVID restrictions. A Celebration of Life will be planned when it is deemed safe to gather and rejoice in the joy that Lois brought to us all. Details will be published as soon as possible. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences and memories of Lois may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruesmtan.com.