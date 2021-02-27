Menu
Lois Stoller
FUNERAL HOME
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
508 S Main St
Eureka, IL

Lois Stoller

March 21, 1934 - Feb. 25, 2021

EUREKA - Lois Stoller, 86, of Eureka, IL passed away at 9:36 a.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at her residence in Eureka.

She was born on March 21, 1934 in Eureka, IL a daughter of Benjamin and Anna Knepp Wettstein. She married Lyle D. Stoller on September 30, 1962 in Gridley, IL. He passed away on June 15, 1995.

Survivors include her children: Timothy Stoller of Dallas, TX; Paul (Sharon) Stoller of Indianapolis, IN; Kathy (Nelson) Kaupp of Gridley; Philip Stoller of Bloomington, IL; one sister, Friedora (Dale) Wiegand of Eureka; two brothers, David (Gloria) Wettstein; Lyle (Linda) Wettstein both of Gridley; three grandchildren: Megan, Ashley, Kyle Stoller; two sisters-in-law, Roberta Stoller of Lambertville, MI; Evelyn Hackenjos of Monroe, IN.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Clarence and Ernest Wettstein; one sister, Ruth Wettstein; brother-in-law, Carl Hackenjos; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Emily (Howard) Harmon.

Lois was a Personnel secretary retiring from Nussbaum Trucking Company.

Lois was a member of the Eureka Apostolic Christian Church where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021. Church Ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 28, 2021 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka and also from 9-9:45 a.m. on Monday prior to services at the church.

Burial will be in the Goodfield/Congerville Apostolic Christian Cemetery. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 9:45a.m.
Eureka Apostolic Christian Church
IL
Feb
28
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
508 S Main St, Eureka, IL
Mar
1
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Eureka Apostolic Christian Church
610 W. Cruger, Eureka, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
Our love and prayers are with you in the loss of your mother and sister. We first got to know Lois at the time of Philip's accident which happened a few miles from our home. It was always special to meet her after that. Gary and Evelyn Endress
Gary & Evelyn Endress
March 23, 2021
Dear David, Lyle, Friedora, and Stoller children— you have our sympathy and prayers for comfort!
Janine and Kevin Rocke
Janine Rocke
Family
March 2, 2021
Our love and prayers to the family. Lois was a special person. Sorry we can't be there.
Harvey & Margaret Walter
March 1, 2021
