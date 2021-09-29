Menu
Lois Eileen Walters
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rosenbaum Funeral Home
925 North, IL-47
Gibson City, IL

Lois Eileen Walters

Jan. 31, 1935 - Sept. 25, 2021

COLFAX - Lois Eileen Walters, 86, peacefully passed away at 4:47 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Arcadia Care Nursing Home in Bloomington.

Visitation will be held 12:00-1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City followed by her funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Dan Jassman officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Colfax Christian Church or to the Colfax Restoration Project.

Eileen was born January 31, 1935 in Colfax. A daughter of Verne and Mildred (Brown) Wyant. She married Robert G. Walters on July 10, 1955 in Colfax. He passed away September 15, 2013, they had been married for fifty-eight years.

She is survived by three sons: Jim Walters of Colfax, Don (Erin) Walters of Edwardsville and John Walters of Colfax; three grandchildren: Mara Walters, Grant Walters and Adam Walters; and one sister Louise (Laurence) Baker of Colfax. She was preceded in death by a son Michael.

Eileen was a member of the Colfax Christian Church and the church women's group "The Hustler's". She worked at the Anchor Bank, The Colfax Bank, the Colfax Press and retired after working for Hicks Gas in Colfax for many years. She loved to read and enjoyed cooking and baking and made the best Texas cake. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

On line condolences can be shared with the family at www.rosenbaumfh.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Rosenbaum Funeral Home
925 North, IL-47, Gibson City, IL
Oct
1
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Rosenbaum Funeral Home
925 North, IL-47, Gibson City, IL
