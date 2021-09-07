Menu
Lois Whitehurst

Lois Whitehurst

Dec. 27, 1923 - Sept. 3, 2021

TAMPA, Florida - Lois Whitehurst, Bloomington resident 1959-90, died in Tampa on September 2, 2021. Wife of James (died 2014). Beloved Mother of William, Nyack, NY, and Carol, Salt Spring Island, BC, Canada. Grandmother of Amelia and Annie- Sage. MA Christian Education. Teacher, swimmer. Active in League of Women Voters, planning and zoning commission, Illinois Wesleyan international students, Calvary United Methodist Church, AFS exchange student program.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 7, 2021.
