Lois Whitehurst
Dec. 27, 1923 - Sept. 3, 2021
TAMPA, Florida - Lois Whitehurst, Bloomington resident 1959-90, died in Tampa on September 2, 2021. Wife of James (died 2014). Beloved Mother of William, Nyack, NY, and Carol, Salt Spring Island, BC, Canada. Grandmother of Amelia and Annie- Sage. MA Christian Education. Teacher, swimmer. Active in League of Women Voters, planning and zoning commission, Illinois Wesleyan international students, Calvary United Methodist Church, AFS exchange student program.