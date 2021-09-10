Lora Jane (Sparks) Ash

Aug. 28, 1930 - Sept. 8, 2021

ATLANTA - Lora Jane Sparks Ash, 91, of Atlanta, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the Christian Village Nursing Home in Lincoln.

Private family services are scheduled. Burial will be in the Atlanta Cemetery.

Lora Jane Sparks was born August 28, 1930, in Lincoln, the daughter of Commodore N. and Lora S. (Whitehead) Sparks. She was united in marriage to James A. Ash, Jr., on April 4, 1953. He preceded her in death on November 7, 2008.

Surviving Lora Jane are her two daughters: Julie Yarcho of Atlanta and Lori (Kate) Grace of Indian Wells, CA; one son, James (Laura) Ash, III, of Lincoln; six grandchildren: Jaime Flack, Jodi (Michael Stewart) Yarcho, Jackie (Justin) Dietrich, Ryan Ash, Justin Ash, and Mollie (Ron Smith) Ash; and six great-grandchildren: Taylor and Samuel Flack, Deacon and Charlize Ashenbremer, and Hudson and Barrick Dietrich.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and one brother John Sparks.

Lora Jane was a farmer's daughter raised in Beason. A Beason Yellowjackets cheerleader, she graduated from Beason High School in 1948, and then attended McMurry College and Millikin University. Lora Jane loved her family, her pets, and was an avid book reader and gardener. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Lincoln and the DAR.

Her family gives thanks to The Christian Village for taking such wonderful care of Lora Jane.

Memorials may be made to the Atlanta Rescue Squad, Alzheimer's Foundation, Atlanta Public Library or Ruby's Rescue & Retreat.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.