Loren E. Oesch

August 13, 1953 - Feb. 24, 2021

EUREKA - Loren E. Oesch age 67 of Eureka IL formerly of Congerville passed away at 3:30 AM on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Loft Eureka, IL. His graveside service will be 11:00 AM Monday, March 1, 2021 at Imhoff Cemetery, Congerville, IL, Rev. Steve Evans will be officiating.

There will be no visitation. The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Loren was born August 13, 1953 in Bloomington, IL the son of Lawrence and Dorothy Roudenbush Oesch.

Surviving are his five children: Dustin (Cathee) Sheurman, Clinton, IL, Cassandra (J.) Donleavy, Bloomington, IL, Lora (Jeff) Roberts, Beach Park, IL, Pamela (fiance Steve Herndon) Oesch, Pekin IL, Lawrence Oesch, West Peoria IL; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; three brothers: Steven Oesch, Carlock IL, Keven Oesch, Indianapolis, IN and Darren Oesch, Champaign, IL.

Loren is preceded in death by his parents.

