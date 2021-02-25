Menu
Loren E. Oesch
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Loren E. Oesch

August 13, 1953 - Feb. 24, 2021

EUREKA - Loren E. Oesch age 67 of Eureka IL formerly of Congerville passed away at 3:30 AM on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Loft Eureka, IL. His graveside service will be 11:00 AM Monday, March 1, 2021 at Imhoff Cemetery, Congerville, IL, Rev. Steve Evans will be officiating.

There will be no visitation. The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Loren was born August 13, 1953 in Bloomington, IL the son of Lawrence and Dorothy Roudenbush Oesch.

Surviving are his five children: Dustin (Cathee) Sheurman, Clinton, IL, Cassandra (J.) Donleavy, Bloomington, IL, Lora (Jeff) Roberts, Beach Park, IL, Pamela (fiance Steve Herndon) Oesch, Pekin IL, Lawrence Oesch, West Peoria IL; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; three brothers: Steven Oesch, Carlock IL, Keven Oesch, Indianapolis, IN and Darren Oesch, Champaign, IL.

Loren is preceded in death by his parents.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Imhoff Cemetery
Congerville, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear the loss. My deep condolences to you and your family.
Raghav
March 2, 2021
Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to all of you at this time.
Wayne and Belinda Herndon
March 1, 2021
My sincere sympathy to all lorens family. I worked with him at DMI for over 30 years, he was a good guy.
mike and Cathy Ballard
March 1, 2021
So sorry to hear this!! Our thoughts are with you all! Loren always had a kind word and smile every time we saw him.
Alice and Larry Mooberry
February 27, 2021
I haven't seen Loren since high school, we were good friends back then. He was a gentle caring type of guy, Rest in Peace Loren. God Bless his family during this sad moment in their lives.
William Hayes
February 27, 2021
So Sorry for your loss. Loren was a Great man. Really liked Loren
Kevin Janssen
February 26, 2021
Our thoughts and Prayers are with all of you at this very sad time. Loren was a very dear friend to us and will always be in our hearts. May he Rest In Peace. Love, Carol and Tony
Carol and Tony Spencer
February 26, 2021
So sad to see this.our love and prayers are with you all!! So many good memories!
Valerie Mooberry
February 25, 2021
My deepest sympathy and comforting prayers.Loren was a great caring person always had smile and cute laugh .I will miss him but have many hearth warming memories
Marva Stauffer
February 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss. All my sympathy to Loren´s family and friends.
Melody Martens
February 25, 2021
My condolences to You. Wonderful memories of our growing up together. Our 4-H years and the awesome ball games at the reunions. Loren always had a ready smile and a mischevious twinkle in his eyes.
Beverly Sommer
February 25, 2021
