Loren Dean Schuler

Oct. 15, 1932 - Dec. 6, 2020

COLFAX - Loren Dean Schuler, 88, of Colfax, passed away at 12:04 a.m., Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Carle Bromenn Medical Center, Normal.

A private family funeral service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

The public is invited to a graveside service that will be held at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery, Colfax.

Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Octavia Fire Protection District, or Ridgeview FFA Alumni.

Loren was born October 15, 1932, in Colfax the son of Amos and Phoebe (Hadaway) Schuler.

He married Shirley Marie Taylor on February 16, 1958, in Chenoa. She died February 7, 2014.

Surviving are his children: Robin (Ed) Schuldt of Cissna Park, Randy Schuler of AZ, Terri Schuler of Pacific, MO, and Tiffany (Doug) Grunloh of Towanda; grandchildren: Stacy and Mark (Kaitlyn) Schuldt, Jules, Michael, Meredith and Jaclyn Grunloh; and great-grandchildren, Gibson, Hudson, and Vaughn Schuldt.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, infant twins Donald and Doris; and Harlan J. Schuler.

Loren graduated from Colfax High School in 1950. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving from 1952-1954 during the Korean War.

Loren was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Colfax where he served on the council. He was a past school board member of the Octavia School District, and served Lawndale Township as Supervisor and Trustee.

After honorably serving his country, Loren returned to the farm and spent 50+ years doing what he loved. Even when he no longer did the work, you would probably see him driving around in his truck checking on the fields while enjoying a Diet Coke.

He talked farming up until the last days of his life and his daughters made sure to do everything they could to keep him involved.

His children, grandchildren and great-grandsons brought him so much joy, especially later in life. Loren's love of farming was definitely passed down by the way he let his children and grandchildren experience it right alongside of him.

