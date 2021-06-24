Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Loren E. Scurlock
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street
Clinton, IL

Loren E. Scurlock

Sept. 12, 1935 - June 22, 2021

LEXINGTON- Loren E. Scurlock, 85, of Lexington, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at 6:15 AM on Tuesday June 22, 2021, at his residence.

A private graveside service will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Lexington with Legion Honors presented. Memorials may be given to Wounded Warriors or to any other military service related charity. Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home in Lexington is handling arrangements.

Loren was born in Bloomington on September 12, 1935, a son to Earl and Cora (Brown) Scurlock. He married his wife of 44 years (together 54 years) Patricia Prater, in Virginia City, NV on February 3, 1978. She survives.

Also surviving are his sons: Geoffrey, Kevin, and Michael Scurlock; daughter, Joann Slaughter; grandchildren:

Geoff, Jr., Cullen, Sydney, Caelen, Raven; and daughter-in-law, Samantha Brown.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister; and two brothers.

Loren enlisted in the Marine Corps at 17 and served honorably for his entire enlistment. His pride and joy were his grandchildren. He never missed a graduation or special school events. He worked as a guard at Hughes Aircraft in California, and then worked for the Los Angeles Times until his retirement.

Online condolences may be sent to his family at www.calvertmemorial.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So very sorry Patti. Sending love and prayers to you and your family.
Norma Hoover
Family
June 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results