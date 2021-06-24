Loren E. Scurlock

Sept. 12, 1935 - June 22, 2021

LEXINGTON- Loren E. Scurlock, 85, of Lexington, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at 6:15 AM on Tuesday June 22, 2021, at his residence.

A private graveside service will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Lexington with Legion Honors presented. Memorials may be given to Wounded Warriors or to any other military service related charity. Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home in Lexington is handling arrangements.

Loren was born in Bloomington on September 12, 1935, a son to Earl and Cora (Brown) Scurlock. He married his wife of 44 years (together 54 years) Patricia Prater, in Virginia City, NV on February 3, 1978. She survives.

Also surviving are his sons: Geoffrey, Kevin, and Michael Scurlock; daughter, Joann Slaughter; grandchildren:

Geoff, Jr., Cullen, Sydney, Caelen, Raven; and daughter-in-law, Samantha Brown.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister; and two brothers.

Loren enlisted in the Marine Corps at 17 and served honorably for his entire enlistment. His pride and joy were his grandchildren. He never missed a graduation or special school events. He worked as a guard at Hughes Aircraft in California, and then worked for the Los Angeles Times until his retirement.

