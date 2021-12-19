Menu
Loretta Eva Rink
1928 - 2021
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

Loretta Eva Rink

March 4, 1928 - Dec. 7, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Loretta Eva Rink passed away peacefully surrounded by an abundance of love on December 7, in Bloomington, IL, at the age of 93, even though she firmly believed she was 90.

Her memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at St. Patrick Church of Merna, with Rev. Dustin Schultz officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Cremation rites have been accorded. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with services. Loretta will join Ed and be inurned in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To view a complete obituary, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Patrick Church of Merna
IL
Dec
30
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. Patrick Church of Merna
IL
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Many thoughts and prayers for the family
Kitty
December 25, 2021
A thought of comfort and condolences to the grieving family.
Grace
December 23, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
December 20, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Mae
December 20, 2021
