Loretta Eva Rink

March 4, 1928 - Dec. 7, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Loretta Eva Rink passed away peacefully surrounded by an abundance of love on December 7, in Bloomington, IL, at the age of 93, even though she firmly believed she was 90.

Her memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at St. Patrick Church of Merna, with Rev. Dustin Schultz officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Cremation rites have been accorded. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with services. Loretta will join Ed and be inurned in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To view a complete obituary, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.