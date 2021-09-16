Loretta Jean "Lori" Stock

March 3, 1958 - Sept. 13, 2021

TOWANDA - Loretta Jean "Lori" Stock, 63, of Towanda gained her wings as the angels picked her up and took her to Heaven to be with Jesus on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

Lori was born on March 3, 1958 in Tuscola, the daughter of James and Maxine (Thompson) Kingery and they preceded her in death. She married Steven Stock on July 28, 1979 in Toledo, IL and he survives.

Besides her husband, Steve Stock of Towanda; she is survived by one daughter, Marissa (Christopher) Koeller of Flanagan; one son, Nathan Stock of Towanda; two grandsons and one granddaughter on the way: Henry and Matthew Koeller; one brother; three sisters; and her father-in-law, Les (Joyce) Stock of Cissna Park.

Lori was baptized at Toledo Christian Church and later in life attended the Apostolic Christian Church in Bloomington. She enjoyed traveling, reading books – especially The Bible, watching hummingbirds, dragonflies, stargazing at night, and collecting angels, often making them herself. Lori loved living life, especially her love for her kids and grandkids.

Visitation will be from 4:00–7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Apostolic Christian Church in Bloomington and 9:00–9:45 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the church.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Apostolic Christian Church in Bloomington with ministers of the church officiating. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Bloomington.

Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Church in Bloomington.

