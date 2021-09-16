Menu
Loretta Jean "Lori" Stock
Knapp Johnson Harris Funeral Home
204 West Husseman Street
Roanoke, IL

Loretta Jean "Lori" Stock

March 3, 1958 - Sept. 13, 2021

TOWANDA - Loretta Jean "Lori" Stock, 63, of Towanda gained her wings as the angels picked her up and took her to Heaven to be with Jesus on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

Lori was born on March 3, 1958 in Tuscola, the daughter of James and Maxine (Thompson) Kingery and they preceded her in death. She married Steven Stock on July 28, 1979 in Toledo, IL and he survives.

Besides her husband, Steve Stock of Towanda; she is survived by one daughter, Marissa (Christopher) Koeller of Flanagan; one son, Nathan Stock of Towanda; two grandsons and one granddaughter on the way: Henry and Matthew Koeller; one brother; three sisters; and her father-in-law, Les (Joyce) Stock of Cissna Park.

Lori was baptized at Toledo Christian Church and later in life attended the Apostolic Christian Church in Bloomington. She enjoyed traveling, reading books – especially The Bible, watching hummingbirds, dragonflies, stargazing at night, and collecting angels, often making them herself. Lori loved living life, especially her love for her kids and grandkids.

Visitation will be from 4:00–7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Apostolic Christian Church in Bloomington and 9:00–9:45 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the church.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Apostolic Christian Church in Bloomington with ministers of the church officiating. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Bloomington.

Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Church in Bloomington.

Please share a memory of Lori at www.knappfuneralhomes.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Apostolic Christian Church
Bloomington-Normal, IL
Knapp Johnson Harris Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our hearts are broken for you, Steve and your family! You are all in our prayers. God has healed her. God will be with you through the grief and pain until you are reunited with Lori. We will keep you in our prayers!!!
Jack and Julie Cotter
Friend
September 16, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Pat
September 15, 2021
May her memory be a blessing.
Rick and Rachel
September 15, 2021
May her memory be a blessing. We love you all.
Rick and Rachel
Family
September 15, 2021
