Lottie M. Wickiser

May 26, 1927 - March 14, 2021

NORMAL - Lottie M. Wickiser, 93, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 10:01 p.m. at Sugar Creek in Normal, IL.

She was born on May 26, 1927 to Stanley and Catherine Tarasek Mikulski in Georgetown, IL. Lottie was first blessed in marriage to James Tabor in 1951 in Georgetown, IL, until he passed in 1960. In 1963, she remarried Duane Wickiser in Greenup, IL, who shared her life until he passed in 2008.

Surviving are two daughters, Barbara (Gary) Rutledge of Hudson, IL, and Jo (Bobby) Henry of Myrtle Beach, SC; sister, Josephine Suchaczewski of Normal; granddaughters, Beth (Sean) Hall of Maryville, IL and Stephanie Tisberger of Normal; and two great-grandchildren: Quinn and Keaton Hall of Maryville.

She was preceded in death by six sisters, Vic, Nellie, Mary, Stephanie, Helen and Annie; two brothers, Eddy and Johnny; and granddaughter, Karen Tisberger.

Lottie worked as a secretary for ten years before focusing on family life. She enjoyed watching the White Sox and Cardinals as well as Big Ten basketball, and listening to Big Band, jazz, and polka music. Glenn Miller's band was one of her favorites. She had a passion for cooking, crafting, and for all games (excelling at bowling and basketball in younger days). Remembered by many as a hard worker, she always had a tool for any household job-and knew how to use it. Traveling was a favorite, especially if it was to a fishing destination.

Cremation rites will be accorded by Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home of El Paso. Private family services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.