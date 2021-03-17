Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lottie M. Wickiser
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home - El Paso
40 West Main Street
El Paso, IL

Lottie M. Wickiser

May 26, 1927 - March 14, 2021

NORMAL - Lottie M. Wickiser, 93, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 10:01 p.m. at Sugar Creek in Normal, IL.

She was born on May 26, 1927 to Stanley and Catherine Tarasek Mikulski in Georgetown, IL. Lottie was first blessed in marriage to James Tabor in 1951 in Georgetown, IL, until he passed in 1960. In 1963, she remarried Duane Wickiser in Greenup, IL, who shared her life until he passed in 2008.

Surviving are two daughters, Barbara (Gary) Rutledge of Hudson, IL, and Jo (Bobby) Henry of Myrtle Beach, SC; sister, Josephine Suchaczewski of Normal; granddaughters, Beth (Sean) Hall of Maryville, IL and Stephanie Tisberger of Normal; and two great-grandchildren: Quinn and Keaton Hall of Maryville.

She was preceded in death by six sisters, Vic, Nellie, Mary, Stephanie, Helen and Annie; two brothers, Eddy and Johnny; and granddaughter, Karen Tisberger.

Lottie worked as a secretary for ten years before focusing on family life. She enjoyed watching the White Sox and Cardinals as well as Big Ten basketball, and listening to Big Band, jazz, and polka music. Glenn Miller's band was one of her favorites. She had a passion for cooking, crafting, and for all games (excelling at bowling and basketball in younger days). Remembered by many as a hard worker, she always had a tool for any household job-and knew how to use it. Traveling was a favorite, especially if it was to a fishing destination.

Cremation rites will be accorded by Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home of El Paso. Private family services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home - El Paso
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home - El Paso.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.