Louise Catherine Bellas

Dec. 23, 1925 - Jan. 1, 2022

BLOOOMINGTON - Louise Catherine (Stork) Bellas, of Bloomington, passed away on January 1, 2022, at the age of 96, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Louise was born on December 23, 1925, in Lancaster, PA, to Charles F. and Ida M. (Hilbert) Stork, one of nine siblings. She graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School and St. Joseph's School of Nursing, and served in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps during W.W. II. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from Catholic University in Washington D.C. While a student at Catholic University, she met Ralph A. Bellas. They married in Lancaster in 1949. Louise worked as a Registered Nurse in public health in Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia before the couple moved with their six children to Normal, IL, in 1965.

In 1972, Louise joined the faculty at the Mennonite School of Nursing (now Illinois State University's Mennonite College of Nursing). She earned a Master's Degree in Nursing from Indiana University-Purdue University in 1984. At the age of 60, she and Ralph joined the U.S. Peace Corps where she was on the faculty of the Fiji School of Nursing. She remained active in retirement, and in 2009 received the Mennonite Nurses Alumni Organization's Service Award for her leadership in establishing the school's International Transcultural Program. Louise and Ralph were avid world travelers, and also enjoyed visiting their children around the country. Louise was a hospice volunteer, water color painter, voracious reader and a die-hard Cubs fan. Her altruistic nature remained strong throughout her life.

Louise is survived by her husband Ralph of 72-years, and six children: Christine Bellas (Quinn Loucks) of Mercer Island, WA; Ralph Bellas, Jr. (Connie) of rural Stanford, IL; Marcia Bellas (Rick West) of Worcester, VT; Gregory Bellas (Kirsten Setterholm) of Berkeley, CA; Kimberly Bellas (Benoit Nault) of Tucson, AZ; and Laurence Bellas (Susan) of Erie, CO; six grandchildren, Nathan Giles, Ryan Giles, Eric Bellas (Angie) of Bloomington, IL, Adam Bellas (Katie) and Justin Bellas (Cassie) of rural Stanford, IL, and Maiya Loucks (Casey Madayag) of Mercer Island, WA; as well as seven great-grandchildren. In addition, Louise is survived by her brother, Tom Stork of Lititz, PA, and sisters: Betty Stork of Lancaster, PA, and Mary Gallagher of Fairfax, VA.

She was predeceased by two brothers and three sisters.

Louise was loved and will be missed by family members and her many friends, including former co-workers at Mennonite, who affectionately dubbed themselves the "Old Menn."

Donations in Louise's memory may be made to the Ralph and Louise Bellas Scholarship Fund to support students in international nursing exchanges. Checks payable to I.S.U. Foundation (with Fund No. 5816009 in the memo line) should be sent to Mennonite College of Nursing/Illinois State University, University Advancement, Campus Box 8000, Normal, IL 61790-8000.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Services will be held at a later date. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.