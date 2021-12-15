Lucille Norfleet Epperson

April 28, 1920 - Dec. 12, 2021

NORMAL - Lucille Norfleet Epperson passed away December 12, 2021, at Bromenn Hospital. She was 101. She was born April 28, 1920, to Clyde and Carrie Miller, in Empire Township, McLean County. She married V. Howard Norfleet on Jan. 28, 1938. He died January 13, 1993. She later married Elmer Epperson on July 15, 1994. He died March 28, 2009. Lucille was the mother of Judith Oltman, deceased; Jeree (Jim) Ogan of Bloomington; and James (Pam) Norfleet of Mentor, Minnesota. She was predeceased by her parents, four brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by three sisters: Marie Gassaway, LeRoy; Linda Cowan, Heyworth; and Dorothy Scott, Normal. Also surviving, are six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She and her husband, Howard Norfleet farmed for over 50 years in West Township. After retiring from farming, she worked at LeRoy schools. Like so many of the Greatest Generation, Lucille was born to a childhood during the Depression. Frugal, hardworking, and prideful of family, we celebrate Lucille, her siblings, and her generation. Brothers: Paul, Leslie and Donald were decorated WWII veterans and successful farmers and businessmen.

Arrangements are pending at East Lawn.