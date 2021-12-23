Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lucille Epperson
1920 - 2021
BORN
1920
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
1102 Airport Road
Bloomington, IL

Lucille Epperson

NORMAL - Lucille Epperson, 101, of Normal passed away December 12, 2021.

Visitation services to celebrate the life of Lucille Epperson will be 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021, at East Lawn Funeral Home with services to follow. Following the services the burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family has asked that all CDC guidelines be followed which include wearing a mask and social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the LeRoy Christian Church 603 South East Street, LeRoy, IL, 61752.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
1102 Airport Road, Bloomington, IL
Dec
27
Service
1:00p.m.
East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
1102 Airport Road, Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
I was truly blessed to have this wonderful women for my Grandma.I have so many memories of being out at the farm.I always loved going out to her big garden and picking things,and snapping beans.I think I got my love of gardening from Grandma.Everytime I saw Grandma the last few years she asked me how my garden was.I always took her tomatoes from my garden and of course salt too.We would slice them right then and eat them,and I would always leave a little bag of cherry tomatoes for later.I know I will see her again someday in Heaven,but until then I will continue to grow tomatoes and think of her everytime I eat one.I love you Grandma.
Jodi Sampson
December 23, 2021
She was the greatest of grandma´s and a remarkable lady. All who knew her will agree a finer person would be hard to find. My family will sorely miss her wit and generous love. She lived the fullest of lives.
Greg Oltman
Family
December 22, 2021
Beautiful lady. So nice and friendly. She will be missed.
William Beeler
Friend
December 19, 2021
Our deepest sympathy. We always loved Lucille and will always love her!
Helen and Lisa Denise Norfleet, Nancy, KY
Family
December 16, 2021
So sorry to hear of Great Aunt Lucille´s passing. She was always a hoot when she was around Grandpa Donald Miller. I always enjoyed watching them together. You will all be in my prayers.
Sarah Grainger (Miller)
Family
December 16, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Mrs. Epperson's passing. I worked in the business office at Westminster Village and she was one of the first residents I met. She always made me smile. Loved her to pieces. The day I retired we had a great conversation and I hugged. So happy we had that time. The family is in my thoughts and prayers during this time.
Laurie Durbin
Other
December 15, 2021
My sympathy to the family.
Bob Brown
December 15, 2021
JEREE----S0 S0RRY F0R Y0UR L0SS SHE WAS A GREAT LADY -----AND WILL BE MISSED BY ALL
ELMER & SHAR0N GAREE
December 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results