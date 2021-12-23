Lucille Epperson

NORMAL - Lucille Epperson, 101, of Normal passed away December 12, 2021.

Visitation services to celebrate the life of Lucille Epperson will be 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021, at East Lawn Funeral Home with services to follow. Following the services the burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family has asked that all CDC guidelines be followed which include wearing a mask and social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the LeRoy Christian Church 603 South East Street, LeRoy, IL, 61752.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.