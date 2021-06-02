Lucille Ann Gramm

Aug. 4, 1926 - May 29, 2021

EUREKA - Lucille Ann Gramm, 94, of Eureka, passed away at 8:25 a.m., Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

She was born August 4, 1926 in Morton, IL to Emanuel and Mary (Ackerman) Jacob. She graduated from Morton High School in 1944 and Brown Business School in 1945.

She worked as an executive secretary at the Caterpillar Administration Building in Peoria, IL for 25 years. Then, in 1975, her life changed when she married Edward C. Gramm on February 9, 1975, in Morton, IL and moved to the family farm in Gridley, IL. Ed and Lucille later retired to Eureka, IL and enjoyed traveling together with friends and family. Ed died June of 2008. Lucille was a member of the Eureka Apostolic Christian Church for 75 years.

Lucille was preceded in death by a stepson, David, her brother John, and sister Elizabeth. Surviving are seven stepchildren: Dale (Kay) Gramm of Long Beach, IN, Diane (Tom) Witzig of Rochester, MN, Benjamin (Donna) Gramm of Normal, IL, Linda (Ed) Hodel of Roanoke, IL, Chris Gramm of Ft. Myers, FL, Larry (Melinda) Gramm of Granger, IN, Richard (Samantha) Gramm of Bremen, IN; one sister Rosemary (Sam) Wegman of Morton, IL; 14 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Eureka Apostolic Church. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m CST at the church prior to the service. Burial will be in Morton Apostolic Cemetery. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials in memory of Lucille and her life may be made to Apostolic Christian Life Points in honor of Mary Schramm, Morton, IL or the Eureka Apostolic Christian Home. The family greatly appreciates the compassionate and loving care that Lucille received during her final years at the Eureka Home.

