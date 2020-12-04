Lucy Ann Von Arx

Feb. 2, 1958 – Nov. 24, 2020

CARROLLTON - Lucy Ann Von Arx, 62, of Carrollton died on Tuesday, mid-day on November 24, 2020 in her home in Carrollton, IL. She had recently moved to Carrollton from Bloomington, IL to be closer to family.

Lucy was born February 2, 1958 in La Crosse, WI, second daughter and third child of Frances K. (Fregin) and Francis C. Von Arx. She is survived by Liz Killion (Jon Baker) of Carrollton, Ted Von Arx of La Crescent, MN, Tom (Janice) Von Arx of San Diego, CA, Kathryn (Tim) Hying of McHenry, IL, Sarah (Dwight) Stever of Omaha, NE, and John (Amy) Von Arx of Rice Lake, WI. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Francis in 2017 and her brother, Charlie in 2014 as well as nephew, Nathan in 2002, and numerous uncles, aunts and several cousins.

She spent her early years on the farm in Bush Valley, attended St. Peter's Grade School in Hokah, and La Crescent High School. Lucy graduated from Western Wisconsin Technical Institute in La Crosse, WI, with an Associate Degree in Commercial Art. Lucy left the area to work in the telecom field and cable TV field as an installation technician, then facility coordinator, finishing out her career in Bloomington, IL, with Verizon/Frontier Communications. In between telecom endeavors, Lucy was a very effective sales person working with her cousins, Barb and Ed Kruse, in the Kansas City area.

Lucy had a close relationship with God, journaling and communicating on a faithful basis, was a member of the Church in Bloomington, IL, volunteering to drive the Church bus to be sure others could get to services. Lucy could always be depended on for a pleasant word, smile, and willingness to help with anything. She had a special affinity with and thoroughly enjoyed yard work, plants, and keeping things looking nice around her home. Lucy was the center of raucous fun for her younger siblings, and in later years, the nieces and nephews and Liz's grandkids. Lucy was a gifted artist and prolific photographer. We will all benefit from the many works and photos she left as part of her legacy.

Lucy will be interred at the Catholic Cemetery in Hokah, MN, in close proximity to her father and brother, and host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life and Mass in her honor will be held at a later date when weather and the COVID virus are more under control. Arrangements in Minnesota will be handled by Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home in La Crescent; in IL by Airsman-Hires Funeral Homes in Jacksonville. Condolences may be left at either.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested to: St. Peter's Church & School in Hokah, MN.