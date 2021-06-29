Menu
Lucy A. Von Arx
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Lucy A. Von Arx

Feb. 2, 1958 - Nov. 24, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Lucy A. Von Arx, 62, of Bloomington, IL, and most recently of Carrollton, IL, died on November 24, 2020 in Carrollton. She was born in La Crosse, WI, on February 2, 1958.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Hokah, MN. Msgr. Thomas Melvin will officiate. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Hokah. Friends may call on the family Tuesday morning at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.

To read the entire obituary and leave online condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church
Hokah, MN
Jul
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church
Hokah, MN
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lucy loved God with all she had . May she Rest In Peace with God
Jerilyn
Friend
July 7, 2021
As long as I knew Lucy, she and God were close friends and companions. I grew in my faith because of conversations I had with Lucy. I’m sure Lucy is very happy being with her Bestest Friend. I am sorry for our loss of Lucy here on earth.
Anne Colloton
Friend
July 1, 2021
Scott and I were so heartbroken when we learned of Lucy's passing. Lucy was such a great friend to our family. She was my maid of honor in our wedding and was such a blessing and joy to know!
Scott & Veronica Kemp
Friend
June 30, 2021
