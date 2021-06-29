Lucy A. Von Arx

Feb. 2, 1958 - Nov. 24, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Lucy A. Von Arx, 62, of Bloomington, IL, and most recently of Carrollton, IL, died on November 24, 2020 in Carrollton. She was born in La Crosse, WI, on February 2, 1958.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Hokah, MN. Msgr. Thomas Melvin will officiate. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Hokah. Friends may call on the family Tuesday morning at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.

