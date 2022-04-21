Luke D. Bauman

July 28, 1989 - April 18, 2022

MORTON - Luke D. Bauman, 32, of Morton, IL, passed away at 9:25 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Apostolic Christian Restmor.

He was born on July 28, 1989, in Normal, IL, the son of Benjamin and Marjorie Wenger Bauman.

Survivors include his parents, Benjamin and Marjorie Bauman of Eureka; four sisters: Anna (Alexander) Navarro of Normal, IL, Bethany (Arlen) Steidinger of Fairbury, IL, Abby (Joshua) Knepp of Congerville, IL, Mary Bauman of Eureka, IL; brother, Joseph Bauman of Eureka; three nieces; and three nephews.

He was preceded in death by his birth mother, Kristin Bauman; two brothers: Jonathan and David Bauman; and nephew, Justin.

Luke took on many different positions for American Rentals for the last eight years. He loved his Legos and John Deere tractors He was devoted to his family and church, and possessed compassion for the well-being of others.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Faith Church in Congerville, IL. Church Ministers will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday at the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Hall and prior to services at the church on Friday from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. Burial will be in the Goodfield-Congerville Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Christian LifePoints in Morton, IL.

