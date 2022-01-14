Menu
Lyle E. Augstin
1924 - 2022
Lyle E. Augstin

Feb. 1, 1924 - Jan. 13, 2022

NORMAL - Lyle E. Augstin, 97, of Normal, formerly of Shirley, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Heritage Health of Normal.

Lyle was born February 1, 1924, in Bloomington to Edward W. and Tressa M. Beer Augstin. He graduated from Heyworth High School in 1942, and worked at Funk Farms until he enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1944. He married his high school sweetheart, Ruth I. Orrick, on September 9, 1944, in San Diego, CA. He then shipped out for service with the First Marine Division in the Pacific Theater. He was wounded in combat on Okinawa in 1945, earning a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

Surviving are his daughters: Bonnie (Larry) Grammer, and Becky (Scott) Weber, all of Normal; grandchildren: Bret Grammer, Lexington, and Wendy (Dustin) Steiling; and great-grandchildren: Jake Grammer, Moose, Wyoming, and Connor, Katelyn, and Carter Steiling, Normal. Also surviving is his sister, Charlene Payette, Rantoul; and multi-generations of many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Ruth, his parents, and brother Eldon Augstin.

Lyle worked as an accountant at Ralston Purina and Illinois State University. He retired from ISU in 1989. He was a loyal Detroit Tigers fan and cheered for the ISU Redbirds and Fighting Illini basketball teams. He resided in Shirley for over 60-years and was a longtime, active member of Shirley Christian Church. To protect the community from the spread of Covid, his family opted for a private service at this time. Burial will be at Funks Grove Cemetery.

Lyle's favorite charities were the Community Cancer of Normal and the Midwest Food Bank. His family would be grateful for memorial donations to either of these organizations.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was blessed to have Lyle and Ruth as neighbors and friends for over 30 years while serving as pastor of the Shirley Christian Church. Lyle was a wonderful man, Christian, and so many other things to us and to the church and to the community. I was so sad to hear of his passing but know that he now together again with Ruth. God sure blessed all of us who have known and loved him all these years.
Jim Gilroy
Friend
January 21, 2022
I worked with Lyle for several years at ISU. He was always so pleasant and had a smile on his face. He also whistled in the halls as he was walking from one office to another. Such a happy whistle. I'm sure you will miss him. Cling to all those good memories of a life well lived. He is a true American War Hero. In deepest sympathy for your loss.
Liz Gramm
Work
January 21, 2022
It was my honor to have known Lyle. My Dad, Joe Neeves and he lived down the hall from each other. Sitting with those two WWII vets at lunch or in their apartments and listening to their life stories was always a true education in history for me. Both had known each other from their youth-Dad (99) from McLean, Lyle (97) from Shirley. I miss them both. They selflessly served (Dad-Air Corp, Lyle-Marine Corp) and helped protect the freedoms that we have. Hoo Rah, Lyle.
Bob Neeves
Friend
January 16, 2022
So very sorry to hear of the passing of your grandfather Brett. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
Jeff Roof Family
January 15, 2022
Lyle was a brother like no other When I was a little tot He saved my life which meant a lot So no more pain to his relief He will be in a better place with Ruth, I believe!
Charlene Payette
Family
January 15, 2022
Lyle was a mentor to many within the ISU family. Lyle always had a smile and a story to tell. It was a very sad day when Lyle retired from ISU. Lyle never met a stranger to Lyle everyone was part of his family whether it was within ISU or elsewhere. My deepest condolences.
Susan C
Friend
January 15, 2022
