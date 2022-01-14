Lyle E. Augstin

Feb. 1, 1924 - Jan. 13, 2022

NORMAL - Lyle E. Augstin, 97, of Normal, formerly of Shirley, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Heritage Health of Normal.

Lyle was born February 1, 1924, in Bloomington to Edward W. and Tressa M. Beer Augstin. He graduated from Heyworth High School in 1942, and worked at Funk Farms until he enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1944. He married his high school sweetheart, Ruth I. Orrick, on September 9, 1944, in San Diego, CA. He then shipped out for service with the First Marine Division in the Pacific Theater. He was wounded in combat on Okinawa in 1945, earning a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

Surviving are his daughters: Bonnie (Larry) Grammer, and Becky (Scott) Weber, all of Normal; grandchildren: Bret Grammer, Lexington, and Wendy (Dustin) Steiling; and great-grandchildren: Jake Grammer, Moose, Wyoming, and Connor, Katelyn, and Carter Steiling, Normal. Also surviving is his sister, Charlene Payette, Rantoul; and multi-generations of many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Ruth, his parents, and brother Eldon Augstin.

Lyle worked as an accountant at Ralston Purina and Illinois State University. He retired from ISU in 1989. He was a loyal Detroit Tigers fan and cheered for the ISU Redbirds and Fighting Illini basketball teams. He resided in Shirley for over 60-years and was a longtime, active member of Shirley Christian Church. To protect the community from the spread of Covid, his family opted for a private service at this time. Burial will be at Funks Grove Cemetery.

Lyle's favorite charities were the Community Cancer of Normal and the Midwest Food Bank. His family would be grateful for memorial donations to either of these organizations.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is handling arrangements.