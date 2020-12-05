Lyle Eugene Hinshaw

April 30, 1940 - Dec. 2, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Lyle Eugene Hinshaw, 80, of Bloomington passed away at 4:31 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his home.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington with Father Greg Nelson officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Those in attendance are asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask. Interment will be at Scogin Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Lyle was born on April 30, 1940 in Bloomington, IL, the son of J. Deane and Kathryn Weidinger Hinshaw. He married Joyce E. Schaefer on May 26, 1962. She preceded him in death on April 2, 2020. He was also preceded in death by his parents and siblings: James Hinshaw, Mary Wade, C. Deane Hinshaw, George Hinshaw, Kathryn Kerber, Eldon Hinshaw, and Mildred Hinshaw.

He is survived by his children: Robert (Rachel) Hinshaw and William (Leanne) Hinshaw; his beloved grandchildren: Austin, Tristan, Shelby, and Kelsey; and great-grandson Tyler. Also surviving is his sister Carol (William) Dietz of Bloomington.

Lyle retired in 1999 from Corn Belt Energy after serving the community for 39 years. He proudly served on the Bloomington Township Fire Protection District for 32 years and was Fire Chief for his last five years of service. He was proud of his firefighters whom he pushed to become their best and to become certified, including his son Robert. Lyle started Hinshaw Auction Service where he was an auctioneer for several years. He enjoyed spending time gardening, fishing, camping, and helping his son Bill with BLASH farms.

Lyle taught his family the importance of learning, working hard, and never giving up. He reminded us to be grateful for all that God has blessed us with and to never forget to say "thank you." He will always be remembered for his hard work ethic, his witty remarks, and his love and devotion to family. His impact on his friends and family will long be remembered and will be carried in our hearts always. Our dad, our grandpa, our great-grandpa will be dearly missed and forever loved.

His family would like to thank the various caregivers who helped Lyle and his family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a memorial contribution to the Carle Cancer Institute Normal, or to the Bloomington Township Fire Protection District.

Online condolences and memories of Lyle may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.