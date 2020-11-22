Lyola Marie (Feucht) Ringger

Feb. 26, 1926 - Nov. 21, 2020

EUREKA - Lyola Marie (Feucht) Ringger, 94, passed away peacefully at 12:01 am on Saturday, November 21, 2020, with family by her side.

She was born on the farm, February 26, 1926 in Princeville, IL to William and Lydia (Grimm) Feucht.

Lyola married Jim Ringger on December 5, 1948 in Princeville. They enjoyed almost 72 years together.

Jim survives along with their three children: Barb (the late Leland) Zimmerman of Eureka, Bill (Karen) Ringger of Bradford, and Sue (Bill) Sanders of Washington; and seven grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. In 2002, she welcomed an extended family which now consists of an additional five grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 35 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, three sisters, and a son-in-law.

Lyola was a member of the Apostolic Christian Faith Church of Eureka, and her devotion and deep love for God whom she served for over 79 years, was portrayed in all her actions. She had a special way of making everyone she met feel loved and appreciated.

A private family service and visitation will be held at her church. Burial will be in the church cemetery immediately following services.

Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to staff of the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka for the four years of loving, excellent care provided by them and Dr. Hughes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be directed to the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka, PO Box 128, Eureka, IL 61530.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at argoruestmanharris.com.