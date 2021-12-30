Mabel Irene Shifflet

May 17, 1923 - Dec. 28, 2021

NORMAL - Mabel Irene Shifflet, 98, of Normal (formally of McLean), gained her heavenly wings at 12:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Heritage Health, Normal.

Mabel was born May 17, 1923 in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of Phillip and Hazel (Dunlap) Deterding. She married Raymond Shifflet February 20, 1949, and celebrated 60 wonderful years before he passed in 2009.

She is survived by three children: Roger (Bonnie) Shifflet, Sherri Hester and Richard (Susan) Shifflet all of McLean; her five rowdy granddaughters and three step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and eight step-great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one sister, two brothers, one daughter, one grandson and one son-in-law.

Mabel was a 50-year member of the Felicity Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star in Normal, Member of the Korny Kampers, Sunrise Consistory, Merry Mixers Square Dance Club, Danvers HI Club, McLean Ladies Aid and McLean United Methodist Church. She was employed at Country Companies for 19 years. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, camping, square dancing, gardening, traveling, playing games of any kind and spending her time visiting with her friends and family. She never knew a stranger, everyone was family and there was always a place at her table for you.

Her funeral will be Friday, December 31, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Funks Grove Church. Visitation will be one hour prior. Eastern Star rites will be accorded. Pastor Tami Werschey-Kessinger will officiate. Burial will be at Funks Grove Cemetery. Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Carle BroMenn Hospice or McLean United Methodist Church.

