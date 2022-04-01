Menu
Marcella C. Moore
FUNERAL HOME
East Lawn Funeral Home
1102 Airport Road
Bloomington, IL

Marcella C. Moore

Jan. 14, 1922 - Mar. 27, 2022

EL PASO - Marcella C. Moore, 100, of El Paso, passed away March 27, 2022. She was born January 14, 1922 to Liston and Ora (Clark) Chaille.

Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. A small gathering will follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Bloomington-Normal.

To read full obituary, please visit eastlawnmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Apr. 1, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
East Lawn Funeral Home
