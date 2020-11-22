Jan. 5, 1924 - Nov. 19, 2020
FLANAGAN - Marcella Stalter of Flanagan, IL, died on November 19, 2020, at OSF-St. James in Pontiac, IL, of complications from Covid-19.
Marcella Ruth was born on January 5, 1924, a 20-below-zero night, in a farmhouse 2 miles south of Graymont, IL, to John and Sarah (Egle) Rocke. She married the love of her life, Edwin "Jack" Stalter, on March 10, 1944, at Salem Mennonite Church; he preceded her in death on October 5, 2006.
Marcella and Jack had four children, who survive: Anita Stalter, Goshen, IN; Deanna (Loren) Moshier, Normal, IL; Philip (Sharon) Stalter, Bloomington, IL; and Timothy (Kristine) Stalter, Iowa City, IA. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren: Rachel (Thomas) Lapp Whitt; Jay (Jessica) Lapp; Jason (Laura) Moshier; Brian Moshier; Karla (Mark) Kossler; Alissa (Steve) Vander Naalt; Kristina Stalter; Seth (Kathryn) Stalter; Elspeth Stalter (Zachary Claus); and Elliot Stalter. The Stalters had 12 great-grandchildren: Ramona Lapp Whitt; Nola and Milo Lapp; Simon and Landon Moshier; Isaac and Jack Moshier; Cameron, Jacob and Ava Kossler; and Jack, Lilly and Ella Vander Naalt. Also surviving are a brother, Melvin (Glenna) Rocke, and brother-in-law Paul (Linda) Stalter, along with many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews who were an important part of her life.
In addition to her husband of 62 years, Marcella was also preceded in death by her parents; her step-mother, Alice Eigsti Rocke; her sister, Margery Rocke Stalter and brother-in-law, Raymond Stalter; and her brothers: Dale (Grace) Rocke and Donald (Mary) Rocke and their spouses.
Marcella graduated from Flanagan High School and went to work at State Farm in Bloomington. Upon her marriage, she became a busy pastor's wife, first at Waldo Mennonite Church (Flanagan, IL) and then at Science Ridge Mennonite Church (Sterling, IL). Marcella also supported Jack's regional leadership with the Mennonite Church as Conference Minister for Illinois. They were also instrumental in establishing the Mennonite Heritage Center.
Marcella volunteered at the Spare and Share Shop (Gridley, IL) and Meadows (IL) Home. She was active in the Mennonite Women group at Prairieview Mennonite. She was a seamstress and quilter; her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will cherish the blankets and afghans she knitted for them. She also knitted prayer shawls and sewed many hundreds of bags for Mennonite Central Committee school and health kits. Marcella was an active correspondent and caught up on the phone and Facebook with family and friends of all ages.
A private graveside service is planned for Saturday, Nov. 21, at Waldo Township Cemetery. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Central Committee, 21 S. 12th St., P.O. Box 500, Akron, Pa. 17501-0500, or to Camp Menno Haven, 9301 1575 E St, Tiskilwa, IL 61368. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.
.
Published by The Pantagraph on Nov. 22, 2020.