Marcy Jo Dienslake

Oct. 29, 1958 - Dec. 15, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Marcy Jo Dienslake, 63, of Bloomington, IL, passed away December 15, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Marcy was born October 29, 1958, in Granville, IL, to the daughter of Earl and Carolyn (Lansing) Grosenbach. She graduated from Illinois Valley Community College in 1978, and Illinois State University in 1980, with a BS in Business Administration. Marcy worked as a Senior Accountant at Dunbar Breitweiser & Company, LLP for 27 years before retiring in 2021.

She was preceded in death by her father Earl Grosenbach and is survived by her mother Carolyn Grosenbach and husband Pat Dienslake; her three children and two grandchildren: Katy (Jason) Elzen and Abigail and Nick Elzen, Rick (Jenna) Dienslake and Laura Dienslake. Siblings: Kelly (Steve) Kalman, Holly (Bernard) Beoletto, Scott (Suzanne) Grosenbach and Wendy (Jeff) Rehn.

Marcy met her husband Pat while attending ISU and married on September 18, 1982. Their first meeting was a group blind date at a Disco in Bloomington. It was love at first sight. They were married for 39 years.

Marcy's favorite pastimes included time with family and friends, bowling leagues, love for birds especially bald eagles and cardinals and boating. Marcy volunteered at Calvary United Methodist Church preschool, treasurer for bowling league, Bloomington-Normal newcomers group and Sunday school.

Marcy was a beautiful person inside and out. She always looked for the best in people and radiated comfort and sunshine for anyone who was blessed to be around her. Marcy's favorite saying was, "Be kind to others and yourself and live life everyday with grace."

Marcy asked that any remembrance donations be made to Ruby's Rescue and Retreat in McLean, IL, https:/rubysrescueandretreat.org and The Baby Fold https:/thebabyfold.givingfuel.com/the-baby-fold.