Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mardell W. Martin
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
East Lawn Funeral Home
1102 Airport Road
Bloomington, IL

Mardell W. Martin

Feb. 15, 1935 - Dec. 8, 2020

BLOOMINGTON -

Mardell W. Martin, 85, of Bloomington, Illinois, passed away on December 8, 2020. She was born on February 15,1935 in Brimfield, Illinois to John and Minnie (Sphar) Wyss and married the love of her life, Eugene Martin. She was a graduate of Wyoming High School, Wyoming, Illinois.

Mardell is survived by her brother: Ed (Marilyn) Wyss; sister-in-law: Janette Fritz; daughter: Crystal (Jeffrey) Telling; son: David (Margo) Martin; and her seven grandchildren: Katelyn (Zach) White, Sarah Telling, Grace Telling, Brad Martin, Brooke Martin, Haley Martin, and Parker Martin. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers: Jack Wyss, Pete Wyss, and Richard Wyss.

Mardell was known for being very involved with her family. She was always there for her children and her grandchildren, making it a point to attend all of their important events and loving to babysit. Everyone knew Mardell as a kind soul who would always help anyone in need and had a huge heart. She was always in contact with her loved ones - whether it was by phone or by mail. Mardell was close with her brothers. She enjoyed family holiday gatherings with all of her nieces, nephews, and sister-in-laws.

Mardell has joined Gene and is ever so happy enjoying his music once again face to face.

A private family service will be held December 18, 2020 at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Memorial contributions may be made to the University Laboratory Schools (U-High and Metcalf), Illinois State University Foundation, Campus Box 8000, Normal, IL 61790-8000, or to The Alzheimer's Association at: www.alz.org.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 14, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Service
East Lawn Funeral Home
1102 Airport Road, Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
East Lawn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by East Lawn Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Crystal, David and Families- So very sorry to hear of the passing of your mom. I have many fond memories of your mom growing up and being at your house. Please accept our deepest sympathy. We are thinking of all of you and sending comfort and love
Amy and Tim Durbin
December 14, 2020
Peggy Jones Hutson
December 14, 2020
Peggy Jones Hutson
December 14, 2020
Peggy Jones Hutson
December 14, 2020
Crystal, David and Families- Truly saddened to hear of your moms passing. She was a great lady. Always cheerful and inquiring of others. I so missed seeing her at L.O. when she moved. So many memories of our folks together and the fun they had. She is the last of "the group" (Martins, Hedmarks and Joneses) , but now they are all together again and up to their antics! Please accept my heartfelt condolences. Grief is love with nowhere to go..... Sincerely, Peg & Dennis Hutson
Peggy Jones Hutson
December 14, 2020
So sorry to hear of the death of my cousin. We always enjoyed our family reunions of years ago. I am Jerry Asal, and my wife, Joanne, and I now live in Florida and will not be able to attend any services. We pray the family is and will be well. Shalom and blessings.
Jerrold R. Asal & Joanne M. Asal
Family
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results