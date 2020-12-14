Mardell W. Martin

Feb. 15, 1935 - Dec. 8, 2020

BLOOMINGTON -

Mardell W. Martin, 85, of Bloomington, Illinois, passed away on December 8, 2020. She was born on February 15,1935 in Brimfield, Illinois to John and Minnie (Sphar) Wyss and married the love of her life, Eugene Martin. She was a graduate of Wyoming High School, Wyoming, Illinois.

Mardell is survived by her brother: Ed (Marilyn) Wyss; sister-in-law: Janette Fritz; daughter: Crystal (Jeffrey) Telling; son: David (Margo) Martin; and her seven grandchildren: Katelyn (Zach) White, Sarah Telling, Grace Telling, Brad Martin, Brooke Martin, Haley Martin, and Parker Martin. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers: Jack Wyss, Pete Wyss, and Richard Wyss.

Mardell was known for being very involved with her family. She was always there for her children and her grandchildren, making it a point to attend all of their important events and loving to babysit. Everyone knew Mardell as a kind soul who would always help anyone in need and had a huge heart. She was always in contact with her loved ones - whether it was by phone or by mail. Mardell was close with her brothers. She enjoyed family holiday gatherings with all of her nieces, nephews, and sister-in-laws.

Mardell has joined Gene and is ever so happy enjoying his music once again face to face.

A private family service will be held December 18, 2020 at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Memorial contributions may be made to the University Laboratory Schools (U-High and Metcalf), Illinois State University Foundation, Campus Box 8000, Normal, IL 61790-8000, or to The Alzheimer's Association at: www.alz.org.