NORMAL - Margaret (Meg) Ann (Valentin) Anderson passed away October 5, 2020.

A warm, loving, caring, unselfish person her entire life, Meg grew up in Minnesota with 11 brothers and sisters, then completed a Bachelor's degree from Mankato State University. During this time, she met her soulmate, Merlin James Anderson. Merlin and Meg married July 26, 1969.

Meg was Mom to Michelle and Tanya. She was Grandma to Jasmine (Colin) Blakeney, and Sharmane, Imara, and Nadia White. She was Great-Grandma to Ty'Shaun, Leila, La'Juan, and Da'Quan.

Early in her career, Meg was a preschool director at Oakland Co-op in Bloomington, IL. She then worked at Evergreen FS is Bloomington, IL, where she was the Agriculture Finance Manager. Meg was an avid runner and enjoyed walking and biking. She, along with Merlin, organized 158 Adventures Benefitting Children (ABC) runs, raising more than $163,000 for local charities. She also volunteered for more than twenty years at Lake Run Club events including Kids' Fun Runs, Catch the Wave and Ride the Wave, was on the Friends of the Constitution Trail board, and had been on numerous other committees and boards throughout her life.

She fought a courageous battle against pancreatic cancer with the support of her family and friends and the caring staff at the Community Cancer Center in Normal, IL.

She requested all memorials be made to Sugar Grove Nature Center, where she loved to walk, run, and bring her great-grandkids.