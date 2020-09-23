Menu
Margaret A. "Maggie" Schmid

WAYNESVILLE - Margaret A. "Maggie" Schmid 60 of Waynesville, IL passed away 9:44 A.M. September 20, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

Services will be 10 AM, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at The First Christian Church, Clinton, IL with Cassandra Benton officiating. Burial will follow at Rock Creek Cemetery, Waynesville, IL. Visitation will be 5 - 8 PM, Friday, September 25, 2020 at the church. Face masks will be required at the church. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to The Maggie Schmid Memorial Fund.

Maggie was born September 18, 1960 in Bloomington, IL the daughter of Philip J. and Nancy A. (Schwoerer) Kohler, Jr. She married Philip C. Schmid on June 12, 1996 in Waynesville, IL.

Survivors include her husband, Philip C. Schmid, Waynesville, IL; children: Catarino A. "Alex" Villanueva, Decatur, IL; Dustin N. Norby, Normal, IL; Bryanna L. Schmid, Monticello, IL; and Andrew C. (Kaylee) Schmid, Bloomington, IL; mother, Nancy A. Kohler, Bloomington, IL; 6 grandchildren; and siblings: Emily, Kathy, Barbie, Philip "Tony", and Amy.

Maggie was preceded in death by her father.

Maggie worked at ISU for over 30 years as a Building Service Worker. She loved 4-H, baking, and sewing. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 23, 2020.
