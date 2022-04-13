Margaret R. "Margie" Fike

June 17, 1942 - April 11, 2022

NORMAL - Margaret R. "Margie" Fike, 79, of Normal, passed away at 2:25 a.m., Monday, April 11, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Her funeral will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, with Rev. Sylvester Weatherall officiating. Entombment will be in Park Hill Mausoleum, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, April 15, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice.

Margie was born June 17, 1942, in Bloomington, a daughter of Edward and Gerry Johnson Clem. She married Jack Fike on September 3, 1960.

Surviving are her loving husband of 62-years, Jack of Normal; one son, Jeff (Cherie) Fike of Normal; two grandchildren: Andy (Tony) Fike of Minneapolis, MN, and Nick (Amanda) Fike of Normal; and one great-granddaughter, Ivy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Jackie (Tom) Burris.

Margie graduated from Bloomington High School, was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church and was a long-time supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

She was dedicated to her family by providing love and support, always looking out for everyone else and making sure her family was cared for and loved. She adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with them.

Outside of her family time, Margie enjoyed part time work at Lincoln Grade School and two Women's Clothing Stores, Pine's and Witzig's. Anyone that knew Margie knew she took great pride in her appearance and never left the house without looking her best.

She showed an enormous amount of courage and resolve with her long-term battle with Alzheimer's.

Margie was a caring wife, mother and grandmother. Words cannot accurately describe how much she will be missed.

