Margaret V. Hebel
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beck Memorial Home
209 E Grove St
Bloomington, IL

Margaret V. Hebel

Feb. 6, 1927 - Dec. 13, 2021

NORMAL - Margaret V. Hebel, age 94, of Normal, IL passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at 2:20 AM at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL. Private burial will be in Lexington Township Cemetery, Lexington, IL.

Margaret was born February 6, 1927 in Lexington, IL the daughter of Ivan and Ruth Swartz Hefner.

She married Richard "Dick" Hebel, Sr., he passed away on August 20, 1999.

Survivors include her daughter, Kandra Snow-Brogoitti, Redding, CA; daughter-in-law, Sandra Snow-Harmon, Venice, FL; grandchildren: Scott Snow, Brett Snow, Brooke Zeitler Stoller, John C. Dexter, Ben L. Dexter, Justin D. Dexter, Sydney Denney, Jaxon Denney; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Also surviving is Diane Sanders who was her best friend and who cared for her and was by her side until the end.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, two sons Lonny Snow and James "Ty" Denney, Jr., and her brother, Robert Hefner.

Margaret had worked at General Telephone Company, Bloomington, IL

Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to www.beckmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Beck Memorial Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I Was A Friend Of Lonnie When From When We Were Kids Threw Adults And All Of Neighborhood Kids Knew Who The Nicest And Most Beautiful Woman Was, It Was Virginia!
Bill Perschall
December 14, 2021
